BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, with Nike hitting a record high following a strong quarterly earnings report, while investors looked to domestic business activity data to gauge the pace of an economic rebound..N

At 10:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.21% at 27,344.79, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.15% at 3,320.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.11% at 10,951.267. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 10.7% ** Nike Inc <NKE.N>, up 8.5% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 5.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, down 11.2% ** American Express Co <AXP.N>, down 2.6% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ellomay Capital Ltd <ELLO.N>, up 44.4% ** American Well Corp <AMWL.N>, up 18.1% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 13.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 22.4% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, down 13.6% ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, up 234.1% ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, up 21.4% ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, up 17.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** AC Immune SA <ACIU.O>, down 40.7% ** WAVE Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 32.6% ** Zogenix Inc <ZGNX.O>, down 14.9% ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Up on Japanese patent for tech to detect cancer biomarkers

** Carvana Co CVNA.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Down as brokerage downgrades on capacity constraint worries

** VTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from diabetes treatment study

** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 234.1%

BUZZ-Soars on launch of electric vehicle subsidiary

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages optimistic about Q4 earnings next week

** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Analysts raise PT on positive blood disorder drug trial results

** Johnson & Johnson: JNJ.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up on starting final-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine

** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades rating to "buy"

** National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Slips on share offering

** Stich Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 12.3%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger Q4 loss

** Yandex NV YNDX.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises on talks to buy TCS Group's online bank Tinkoff

** Athersys Inc ATHX.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Up on FDA designation for faster review of ARDS therapy

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Gains on Q2 earnings beat, robust outlook

** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat results, dividend raise

** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on tie-up for COVID-19 treatment study

** American Express Co AXP.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Drops on report of BofA downgrade

** AC Immune SA: ACIU.O: down 40.7%

BUZZ-Down as Alzheimer's disease therapy trial fails to meet efficacy goal

** ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-JPMorgan raises PT on potential streaming opportunity

** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Craig-Hallum sees 70% upside on unit separation

** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rebounds after Amazon denies partnership with Echelon on fitness bike

** 3M Co MMM.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up on report of co exploring sale of food safety unit

** Predictive Oncology Inc POAI.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ-Soars on securing additional 71 ovarian cancer cell lines

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Much-promised 'Battery Day' fails to impress

** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Sprinting faster than ever

** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: up 21.4%

BUZZ-Rises after co to not proceed with proposed stock offering

L3N2GK2LY

** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Drops on grim quarterly outlookL3N2GK2LH

** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight' on growth prospects

L3N2GK2M5

** Wave Life Sciences WVE.O: down 32.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on equity offering

** Nanovibronix Inc NAOV.O: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Falls on $1.5 mln bought deal offering

** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 17.7%

BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study

** Gores Holdings IV Inc GHIV.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Surges on deal to take United Wholesale public

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.39%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.63%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.52%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.15%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.89%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.65%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.63%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.39%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.