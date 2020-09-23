BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc
The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, with Nike hitting a record high following a strong quarterly earnings report, while investors looked to domestic business activity data to gauge the pace of an economic rebound..N
At 10:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.21% at 27,344.79, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.15% at 3,320.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.11% at 10,951.267. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 10.7% ** Nike Inc <NKE.N>, up 8.5% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 5.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, down 11.2% ** American Express Co <AXP.N>, down 2.6% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ellomay Capital Ltd <ELLO.N>, up 44.4% ** American Well Corp <AMWL.N>, up 18.1% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 13.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 22.4% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, down 13.6% ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, up 234.1% ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, up 21.4% ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, up 17.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** AC Immune SA <ACIU.O>, down 40.7% ** WAVE Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 32.6% ** Zogenix Inc <ZGNX.O>, down 14.9% ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 0.7%
BUZZ-Up on Japanese patent for tech to detect cancer biomarkers
** Carvana Co CVNA.N: down 2.9%
BUZZ-Down as brokerage downgrades on capacity constraint worries
** VTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 5.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from diabetes treatment study
** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 234.1%
BUZZ-Soars on launch of electric vehicle subsidiary
** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 2.4%
BUZZ-Up as brokerages optimistic about Q4 earnings next week
** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O: up 3.0%
BUZZ-Analysts raise PT on positive blood disorder drug trial results
** Johnson & Johnson: JNJ.N: up 1.6%
BUZZ-Up on starting final-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine
** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.4%
BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades rating to "buy"
** National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA.N: down 5.6%
BUZZ-Slips on share offering
** Stich Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 12.3%
BUZZ-Drops on bigger Q4 loss
** Yandex NV YNDX.O: up 1.0%
BUZZ-Rises on talks to buy TCS Group's online bank Tinkoff
** Athersys Inc ATHX.O: up 9.1%
BUZZ-Up on FDA designation for faster review of ARDS therapy
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: up 13.3%
BUZZ-Gains on Q2 earnings beat, robust outlook
** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 0.2%
BUZZ-Gains on upbeat results, dividend raise
** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 1.9%
BUZZ-Rises on tie-up for COVID-19 treatment study
** American Express Co AXP.N: down 2.6%
BUZZ-Drops on report of BofA downgrade
** AC Immune SA: ACIU.O: down 40.7%
BUZZ-Down as Alzheimer's disease therapy trial fails to meet efficacy goal
** ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O: up 1.3%
BUZZ-JPMorgan raises PT on potential streaming opportunity
** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 10.6%
BUZZ-Craig-Hallum sees 70% upside on unit separation
** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 3.6%
BUZZ-Rebounds after Amazon denies partnership with Echelon on fitness bike
** 3M Co MMM.N: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Up on report of co exploring sale of food safety unit
** Predictive Oncology Inc POAI.O: up 22.4%
BUZZ-Soars on securing additional 71 ovarian cancer cell lines
** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 6.2%
BUZZ-Street View: Much-promised 'Battery Day' fails to impress
** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 8.5%
BUZZ-Street View: Sprinting faster than ever
** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: up 21.4%
BUZZ-Rises after co to not proceed with proposed stock offering
L3N2GK2LY
** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 22.4%
BUZZ-Drops on grim quarterly outlookL3N2GK2LH
** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Rises as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight' on growth prospects
L3N2GK2M5
** Wave Life Sciences WVE.O: down 32.6%
BUZZ-Plunges on equity offering
** Nanovibronix Inc NAOV.O: down 14.2%
BUZZ-Falls on $1.5 mln bought deal offering
** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 17.7%
BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study
** Gores Holdings IV Inc GHIV.O: up 0.2%
BUZZ-Surges on deal to take United Wholesale public
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.39%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.11%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.02%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.63%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.52%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.15%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.89%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.65%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.63%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.57%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.39%
