BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vroom, Amazon, Applied DNA

Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes fell on Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the third straight session, as investors eyed this week's Federal Reserve meeting for signs on how it views a restarting economy. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.73% at 27,372.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.57% at 3,213.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.52% at 9,976.129. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices <AMD.O>, up 5.4% ** Dexcom <DXCM.OQ>, up 4.5% ** SBA Communications Corp <SBAC.OQ>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Marathon Oil <MRO.N>, down 10% ** Concho Resources <CXO.N>, down 9.9% ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, down 9.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Planet Green Holdings <PLAG.N>, up 32.5% ** Microsectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, up 14.4% ** ishrares Currently Hedged MscI EAFE Small-Cap <HSCZ.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 54.4% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, down 22.1% ** Tupperware Brands <TUP.N>, down 21.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 596.2% ** Vroom Inc <VRM.O>, up 109.4% ** Fangdd Netwrk Group <DUO.O>, up 93% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fossil Group Inc <FOSL.O>, down 28.9% ** Genius Brands International <GNUS.O>, down 25.5% ** Conns Inc <CONN.O>, down 22.8% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 54.4%

BUZZ-Shares slide premarket after meteoric gains in last session ** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 9.4%

BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on valuation concerns ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Cowen & Co increases PT on higher sector valuation ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 54.4% ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 12.7% ** Whiting Petroleum corp WLL.N: down 22.0%

BUZZ-Back to earth: Hertz, Whiting, Chesapeake ** Boxlight corp BOXL.O: down 20.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on discounted, dilutive share sale offer ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT, upgrades on strong e-commerce growth ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Berenberg downgrades to "hold" as execution, cost-cut strategy not clear ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises as reopened stores outperform retailer's expectations ** Aqua Metals Inc AQMS.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Shines as CEO raises stake in company ** Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Falls on $282 mln stock offer ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 0.2% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on Uber, Lyft as demand improves ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Falls as California caps attendance at cinemas ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: up 25.0%

BUZZ-Soars on Q1 revenue jump, smaller loss ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT on reports of possible M&A ** Spirit Realty Capital Inc SRC.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Drops on 8 mln share offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Pares losses on billionaire investor's comment ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Post-pandemic challenges remain for Aimmune peanut allergy therapy ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as device rapidly detects bacterial infection in COVID-19 patients ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O: up 596.2%

BUZZ-Up on plans to start mid-stage studies testing diarrhea drug ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: down 14.3%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 sales miss, announces hundreds of store closures ** Ceridian HCM Holding Inc CDAY.N: down 8.9%

BUZZ-HR software firm falls from record high as sponsor, CEO sell shares ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ-Biopharma Cerecor falls on $33 mln equity raise ** Genasys Inc GNSS.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on $1.9 mln follow-on order from U.S. Army ** MoneyGram International MGI.O: up 15.3%

BUZZ-Gains as digital transactions jump over two-fold in May ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Says it's in compliance with debt covenants, shares rise ** RealReal Inc REAL.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on recovery signals ** Fate Therapeutics FATE.O: up 22.6%

BUZZ-Surges on upsized equity raise; JNJ to buy shares ** MarketAxess MKTX.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Credit Suisse raises PT, EPS estimate ** Occidental Petroleum corp OXY.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-BofA upgrades to 'buy' on oil price rebound, co's cash-saving plans ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Stephens hikes PT after co expects to generate 70% of adj EPS in H1 ** Vroom Inc VRM.O: up 109.4%

BUZZ-Vroom races higher in IPO debut ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages see better Q2 on strong online demand ** Urstadt Biddle Properties UBA.N: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Falls on dividend cut, weaker revenue ** Brown-Forman BFb.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Reverses course as management points to recovery ** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $40,000 grant for COVID-19 program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.93%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.47%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.09%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.57%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.97%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.97%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.57%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

