US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vroom, Amazon, Applied DNA

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes fell on Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the third straight session, as investors eyed this week's Federal Reserve meeting for signs on how it views a restarting economy. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.73% at 27,372.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.57% at 3,213.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.52% at 9,976.129. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices <AMD.O>, up 5.4% ** Dexcom <DXCM.OQ>, up 4.5% ** SBA Communications Corp <SBAC.OQ>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Marathon Oil <MRO.N>, down 10% ** Concho Resources <CXO.N>, down 9.9% ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, down 9.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Planet Green Holdings <PLAG.N>, up 32.5% ** Microsectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, up 14.4% ** ishrares Currently Hedged MscI EAFE Small-Cap <HSCZ.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 54.4% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, down 22.1% ** Tupperware Brands <TUP.N>, down 21.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 596.2% ** Vroom Inc <VRM.O>, up 109.4% ** Fangdd Netwrk Group <DUO.O>, up 93% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fossil Group Inc <FOSL.O>, down 28.9% ** Genius Brands International <GNUS.O>, down 25.5% ** Conns Inc <CONN.O>, down 22.8% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 54.4%

BUZZ-Shares slide premarket after meteoric gains in last session ** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 9.4%

BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on valuation concerns ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Cowen & Co increases PT on higher sector valuation ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 54.4% ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 12.7% ** Whiting Petroleum corp WLL.N: down 22.0%

BUZZ-Back to earth: Hertz, Whiting, Chesapeake ** Boxlight corp BOXL.O: down 20.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on discounted, dilutive share sale offer ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT, upgrades on strong e-commerce growth ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Berenberg downgrades to "hold" as execution, cost-cut strategy not clear ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises as reopened stores outperform retailer's expectations ** Aqua Metals Inc AQMS.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Shines as CEO raises stake in company ** Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Falls on $282 mln stock offer ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 0.2% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on Uber, Lyft as demand improves ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Falls as California caps attendance at cinemas ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: up 25.0%

BUZZ-Soars on Q1 revenue jump, smaller loss ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT on reports of possible M&A ** Spirit Realty Capital Inc SRC.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Drops on 8 mln share offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Pares losses on billionaire investor's comment ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Post-pandemic challenges remain for Aimmune peanut allergy therapy ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as device rapidly detects bacterial infection in COVID-19 patients ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O: up 596.2%

BUZZ-Up on plans to start mid-stage studies testing diarrhea drug ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: down 14.3%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 sales miss, announces hundreds of store closures ** Ceridian HCM Holding Inc CDAY.N: down 8.9%

BUZZ-HR software firm falls from record high as sponsor, CEO sell shares ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ-Biopharma Cerecor falls on $33 mln equity raise ** Genasys Inc GNSS.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on $1.9 mln follow-on order from U.S. Army ** MoneyGram International MGI.O: up 15.3%

BUZZ-Gains as digital transactions jump over two-fold in May ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Says it's in compliance with debt covenants, shares rise ** RealReal Inc REAL.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on recovery signals ** Fate Therapeutics FATE.O: up 22.6%

BUZZ-Surges on upsized equity raise; JNJ to buy shares ** MarketAxess MKTX.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Credit Suisse raises PT, EPS estimate ** Occidental Petroleum corp OXY.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-BofA upgrades to 'buy' on oil price rebound, co's cash-saving plans ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Stephens hikes PT after co expects to generate 70% of adj EPS in H1 ** Vroom Inc VRM.O: up 109.4%

BUZZ-Vroom races higher in IPO debut ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages see better Q2 on strong online demand ** Urstadt Biddle Properties UBA.N: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Falls on dividend cut, weaker revenue ** Brown-Forman BFb.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Reverses course as management points to recovery ** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $40,000 grant for COVID-19 program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.93%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.47%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.09%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.57%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.97%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.97%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.57%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC AMD DXCM SBAC MRO CXO AAL PLAG NRGD HSCZ CHK WLL TUP IMRN VRM DUO FOSL GNUS CONN CLR ADBE HTZ BOXL EBAY SFIX YEXT M AQMS BXMT UBER LYFT AMC LOVE GRUB SRC TSLA AIMT OPGN SIG CDAY CERC GNSS MGI TIF REAL FATE MKTX OXY ANTM AMZN UBA APDN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular