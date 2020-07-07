BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vivint Solar, Novavax, Regeneron, Corvus
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street's main indexes looked set to open lower on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's longest streak of gains this year as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide..N
At 8:33 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.85% at 25,957. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.71% at 3,149.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.32% at 10,564.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Vivint Solar Inc <VSLR.N>, up 19.9% ** Atento S.A. <ATTO.N>, up 11.7% ** Cubic Corp <CUB.N>, up 9.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 10.4% ** Micro Focus International Plc <MFGP.N>, down 13.9% ** Haemonetics Corp <HAE.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** NanoVibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, up 30.9% ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc <CRVS.O>, up 90.1% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 0.4% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Evolus Inc <EOLS.O>, down 39.8% ** American Resources Corp <AREC.O>, down 26.4% ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves injectable for cellulite ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O >: up 31.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $1.6 bln U.S. govt award for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O: down 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as revenue hit by project completion snags in China ** Vivint Solar VSLR.N: up 19.9% premarket BUZZ-Blackstone-backed Vivint Solar powers up on $1.46 bln Sunrun deal ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O: up 25.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after co wins orders worth $2.2 mln ** Cellectis CLLS.O: down 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as FDA pauses cancer drug trial after patient death ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Dips as medical properties REIT prices upsized stock deal ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $450 mln U.S. govt contract for COVID-19 therapy ** MV Oil Trust MVO.N: down 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips after scrapping Q2 distribution ** Evolus EOLS.O: down 39.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on U.S. trade commission's initial ruling in Allergan and Medytox case ** Otonomy Inc OTIC.O: up 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as ear disorder drug trial meets goals ** Corvus CRVS.O: up 90.1% premarket BUZZ-Corvus surges on starting clinical trials for COVID-19 therapy ** Rollins Inc ROL.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on expectation of higher quarterly sales
(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)
((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms