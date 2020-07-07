BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vivint Solar, Novavax, Regeneron, Corvus

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes looked set to open lower on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's longest streak of gains this year as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide..N

At 8:33 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.85% at 25,957. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.71% at 3,149.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.32% at 10,564.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Vivint Solar Inc <VSLR.N>, up 19.9% ** Atento S.A. <ATTO.N>, up 11.7% ** Cubic Corp <CUB.N>, up 9.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 10.4% ** Micro Focus International Plc <MFGP.N>, down 13.9% ** Haemonetics Corp <HAE.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** NanoVibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, up 30.9% ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc <CRVS.O>, up 90.1% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 0.4% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Evolus Inc <EOLS.O>, down 39.8% ** American Resources Corp <AREC.O>, down 26.4% ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves injectable for cellulite ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O >: up 31.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $1.6 bln U.S. govt award for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O: down 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as revenue hit by project completion snags in China ** Vivint Solar VSLR.N: up 19.9% premarket BUZZ-Blackstone-backed Vivint Solar powers up on $1.46 bln Sunrun deal ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O: up 25.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after co wins orders worth $2.2 mln ** Cellectis CLLS.O: down 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as FDA pauses cancer drug trial after patient death ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Dips as medical properties REIT prices upsized stock deal ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $450 mln U.S. govt contract for COVID-19 therapy ** MV Oil Trust MVO.N: down 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips after scrapping Q2 distribution ** Evolus EOLS.O: down 39.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on U.S. trade commission's initial ruling in Allergan and Medytox case ** Otonomy Inc OTIC.O: up 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as ear disorder drug trial meets goals ** Corvus CRVS.O: up 90.1% premarket BUZZ-Corvus surges on starting clinical trials for COVID-19 therapy ** Rollins Inc ROL.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on expectation of higher quarterly sales

