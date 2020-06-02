BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Visa, MoneyGram, Trevena, Seadrill

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were set to hit fresh three-month highs on Tuesday as optimism over reopening businesses overshadowed fears of more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.56% at 25,605. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 rose 0.44% to 3,067.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 gained 0.28% to 9,622.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fd <FFC>, up 19.0% ** Venatr Materials <VNTR.K>, up 14.6% ** Api Group Corp <APG>, up 13.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund <GPM>, down 10.2% ** Seadril Ltd <SDRL.K>, down 7.2% ** Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc <ARI>, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Westwater Resources Inc <WWR.O>, up 180.5% ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc <TENX.O>, up 78.6% ** BioHitech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, up 73.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Coherent Inc <COHR.O>, down 17.9% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, down 14.3% ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, down 13.2% ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 48.6% premarket ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-MoneyGram soars on report of Western Union takeover offer ** QTS Realty Inc QTS.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Data center operator slips after pricing upsized stock offering ** Lululemon athletica Inc LULU.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ- Slips as Wells Fargo downgrades on "significant" rally, consumer risks ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on plan to test drug for COVID-19 treatment ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ- SunTrust hikes PT, estimates as growth in U.S. payment volume improves ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on $1.2 bln write-off, potential debt conversion ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ- Piper Sandler sets Street-high PT on strengthening online sales ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Zynga's growth to see new 'peaks' with latest deal USN ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ- Stifel says no residual value to equity, cuts to 'sell' ** Slack Technologies Inc <WORK.N>: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises as Cowen initiates with 'outperform' ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ- Oncology momentum builds with broad portfolio- Cantor

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.