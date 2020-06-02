Commodities
FFC

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Visa, MoneyGram, Trevena, Seadrill

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were set to hit fresh three-month highs on Tuesday as optimism over reopening businesses overshadowed fears of more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.56% at 25,605. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 rose 0.44% to 3,067.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 gained 0.28% to 9,622.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fd <FFC>, up 19.0% ** Venatr Materials <VNTR.K>, up 14.6% ** Api Group Corp <APG>, up 13.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund <GPM>, down 10.2% ** Seadril Ltd <SDRL.K>, down 7.2% ** Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc <ARI>, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Westwater Resources Inc <WWR.O>, up 180.5% ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc <TENX.O>, up 78.6% ** BioHitech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, up 73.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Coherent Inc <COHR.O>, down 17.9% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, down 14.3% ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, down 13.2% ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 48.6% premarket ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-MoneyGram soars on report of Western Union takeover offer ** QTS Realty Inc QTS.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Data center operator slips after pricing upsized stock offering ** Lululemon athletica Inc LULU.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ- Slips as Wells Fargo downgrades on "significant" rally, consumer risks ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on plan to test drug for COVID-19 treatment ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ- SunTrust hikes PT, estimates as growth in U.S. payment volume improves ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on $1.2 bln write-off, potential debt conversion ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ- Piper Sandler sets Street-high PT on strengthening online sales ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Zynga's growth to see new 'peaks' with latest deal USN ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ- Stifel says no residual value to equity, cuts to 'sell' ** Slack Technologies Inc <WORK.N>: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises as Cowen initiates with 'outperform' ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ- Oncology momentum builds with broad portfolio- Cantor

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FFC VNTR APG GPM SDRL ARI WWR TENX BHTG COHR CETX DGLY MGI WU QTS LULU TRVN V W ZNGA TELL WORK REGN NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular