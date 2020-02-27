BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Virgin Galactic, Marriott, Crocs, Gilead,

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures indicated that the Dow Jones Industrials index would shed more than 300 points at the open on Thursday after the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings. .N

At 8:54 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.35% at 26,550. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.33% at 3,068.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.55% at 8,713.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Gain Capital Holdings Inc <GCAP.N>, up 66.0% ** Orion Group Holdings Inc <ORN.N>, up 21.3% ** Teladoc Health Inc <TDOC.N>, up 16.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Anaplan Inc <PLAN.N>, down 28% ** Qep Resources Inc <QEP.N>, down 25.8% ** Continental Resources Inc <CLR.N>, down 25.4% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 85.6% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, up 70.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc <OBLN.O>, down 27% ** Nutanix Inc <NTNX.O>, down 19.9% ** ARCA Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, down 19.4%

** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.K: down 16.3% premarket BUZZ-Wall Street's bet on Virgin Galactic turns sour; brokerages downgrade stock

** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Warns coronavirus could significantly hurt 2020 results ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on forecast of coronavirus impact to FY20 sales ** Elastic NV ESTC.K: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on stronger-than-expected Q3 results; RBC lifts PT

** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings still has significant growth opportunity ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan upgrades Logitech citing momentum in video conference products ** Logitech International SA LOGI.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Set for steepest fall in two decades on organic rev miss, bleak 2020 outlook ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's to sail to profitability through choppy waters ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on plans to start clinical trial for coronavirus treatment ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 17.2% premarket BUZZ-Nowhere close to effective coronavirus therapeutic-Baird ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.K: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Flu, coronavirus could power patient visit volumes surge for Teladoc - Cowen ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: down 16.9% premarket BUZZ-Down on discounted registered direct share offer ** Gannett Co Inc GCI: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on first earnings after New Media acquisition ** Discovery Inc DISCA.O: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Eyes one-year low on fewer subscribers, higher costs ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Set to snap six days lower after revenue outlook beats estimates

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

