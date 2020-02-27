BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Virgin Galactic, Gilead, Cocrystal

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures dropped more than 1% on Thursday as investors stayed away from making riskier bets after the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings. .N

At 8:12 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.37% at 26,545. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.28% at 3,070.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.55% at 8,713.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Gain Capital Holdings Inc <GCAP.N>, up 66.0% ** Teladoc Health Inc <TDOC.N>, up 16.3% ** Resideo Technologies Inc <REZI.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Qep Resources Inc <QEP.N>, down 24.9% ** Continental Resources Inc <CLR.N>, down 23.1% ** Anaplan Inc <PLAN.N>, down 20.8% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 82.2% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, up 79.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nutanix Inc <NTNX.O>, down 20.7% ** ARCA Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, down 19.9% ** China Natural Resources Inc <CHNR.O>, down 18.2%

** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 16% premarket BUZZ-Wall Street's bet on Virgin Galactic turns sour; brokerages downgrade stock

** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings still has significant growth opportunity ** Logitech International SA LOGI.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Set for steepest fall in two decades on organic rev miss, bleak 2020 outlook ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's to sail to profitability through choppy waters ** Gilead Sciences inc GILD.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on plans to start clinical trial for coronavirus treatment ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 22.2% premarket BUZZ-Nowhere close to effective coronavirus therapeutic-Baird ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: down 13% premarket BUZZ-Down on discounted registered direct share offer

