BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Virgin Galactic, Evoke Pharma, American Airlines

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a muted open for the S&P 500 and Dow on Monday as fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.74% at 25,717. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.81% at 3,084.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.88% at 10,010.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Shell Midstream Partners <SHLX.N>, up 18.0% ** Cheetah Mobile <CMCM.N>, up 16.7% ** Invitae Corp <NVTA.N>, up 16.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Rtw Rtlwnds Inc <RTW.N>, down 11.9% ** Grupo Supervielle <SUPV.N>, down 8.8% ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sintx Technologies Inc <SINT.O>, up 208.0% ** Evoke Pharma Inc EVOK.O, up 100.0% ** Theratechnologies Inc <THTX.O>, up 55.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Torm Plc <TRMD.O>, down 23.6% ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc <NBRV.O>, down 17.7% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 17.4% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-UBS sees era of amplified growth, upgrades to 'buy' ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as China suspends poultry imports from Arkansas plant ** Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV.O: down 17.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as COVID-19 curbs thwart approval of antibiotic ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops as co announces equity, debt recap ** Myomo Inc MYO.A: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on restarting device deliveries ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Wells Fargo's 'overweight' rating ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on distribution partnership with Team Whistle ** Campbell Soup CPB.N: up 1.1% premarket ** Conagra Brands CAG.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees appetite post-COVID for food producers, upgrades ** Virgin Galactic SPCE.N: up 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Flies on agreement with NASA ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Mizuho hikes PT on growth prospects ** Evoke Pharma EVOK.O: up 100.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day after FDA approves co's nasal spray ** Evelo Biosciences EVLO.O: up 17.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars after therapy included in COVID-19 trial ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as lithium producer launches $225 mln convertible deal ** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on liquidity boost, plan to reopen most stores by July

