BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Virgin Galactic, Baozun, HollyFrontier

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes hit three-month highs on Tuesday as optimism about the reopening of the economy after weeks of coronavirus lockdowns countered concern over more disruptions from the street protests that have spread across the country. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.47% at 25,595.14. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.14% at 3,059.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.41% at 9,512.939. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Western Union Co <WU.N>, up 12.1 % ** Dxc Technlgy Co <DXC.N>, up 8.7 % ** SL Green Realty corp <SLG.N>, up 6.5 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NortonLifeLock <NLOK.OQ>, down 4.9 % ** Carrier Global corp <CARR.N>, down 3.6 % ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.OQ>, down 3.3 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Direxion Daily MSCI Japan <JPNL.N>, up 36.6 % ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 13.7 % ** Nam Tai Property Inc <NTP.N>, up 14.1 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil <BZQ.N>, down 9.7 % ** Virgin Galactic Holdings <SPCE.N>, down 7.9 % ** Pfenex Inc <PFNX.N>, down 7.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ameri Holdings Inc <AMRH.O>, up 182.7 % ** Westwater Resources Inc <WWR.O>, up 50.5 % ** Genius Brnds International Inc <GNUS.O>, up 36.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Esports Entertainment Group Equity <GMBLW.O>, down 18.8 % ** Aduro Biotch Inc <ADRO.O>, down 17.2 % ** Kaleido Biosciences Inc <KLDO.O>, down 16.1 % ** Cemtrex Inx CETX.O: down 31.0%

BUZZ- Retreats on equity raise after stock triples ** HollyFrontier corp HFC.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Brokerage TPH says HollyFrontier a compelling buy, upgrades ** Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc IDRA.O: up 27.3%

BUZZ- Gains on positive data from bowel cancer drug study ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-: Rises as online sales surge, outlets reopen ** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc CTXR.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ- Up on FDA feedback for plan to study catheter infection therapy ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ- Jumps on strong Q1 results ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ- Drops as Richard Branson looks to sell more shares ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 44.4% premarket ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-MoneyGram soars on report of Western Union takeover offer ** QTS Realty Inc QTS.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Data center operator slips after pricing upsized stock offering ** Lululemon athletica Inc LULU.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ- Slips as Wells Fargo downgrades on "significant" rally, consumer risks ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on plan to test drug for COVID-19 treatment ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ- SunTrust hikes PT, estimates as growth in U.S. payment volume improves ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on $1.2 bln write-off, potential debt conversion ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ- Piper Sandler sets Street-high PT on strengthening online sales ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Zynga's growth to see new 'peaks' with latest deal USN ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ- Stifel says no residual value to equity, cuts to 'sell' ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ- Rises as Cowen initiates with 'outperform' ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ- Oncology momentum builds with broad portfolio- Cantor ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises as pediatric brain tumor drug trial begins ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ- Drops as revenue plunges on COVID-19-driven store closures ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ- Oil and gas stocks rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc TENX.O: up 61.4% premarket BUZZ- Surges on data from heart disorder treatment trial ** BioHiTech Global Inc BHTG.O: up 58.9% premarket BUZZ- Soars on COVID-19 disinfectant distribution deal ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ- Rises on merger deal with Chinook Therapeutics ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: down 16.8% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on discounted stock offering ** Agenus Inc AGEN.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ- Agenus Inc: Rises on FDA nod for testing cell therapy for COVID-19 ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: up 21.6% premarket ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: up 16.3% premarket ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ- Blockchain, crypto shares rise as Bitcoin hits 3-month high

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.58%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.36%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.22%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.98%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.78%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.33%

