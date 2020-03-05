BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vipshop, Marvell, Co-Diagnostics, Snap

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Coronavirus fears looked set to drive another steep drop for U.S. stock markets on Thursday after California declared an emergency, while airlines shares were hammered by an industry sales warning as the outbreak cripples travel demand. .N

At 7:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.76% at 26,491. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.85% at 3,057, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.88% at 8,729.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** La-Z-Boy Inc <LZB.N>, up 14.4% ** IDT Corp <IDT.N>, up 12.5% ** Vipshop Hold Ltd <VIPS.N>, up 8.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Guidewire Software Inc <GWRE.N>, down 13.8% ** Pagerduty Inc <PD.N>, down 8.2% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 7.9% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 24.5% ** Biocept Inc <BIOC.O>, up 17.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIP.O>, down 15.5% ** Heat Biologics Inc <HTBX.O>, down 13.4% ** China Recycling Energy Corp <CREG.O>, down 12.3% ** American Eagle Outfitters AEO.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected quarterly profit ** Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Top shareholders look to sell 37.5 mln shares ** Marvell Technology MRVL.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Snap SNAP.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners says recent sell-off offers buying opportunity, upgrades ** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day in 4 months on Q4 beat ** Zosano Pharma ZSAN.O: up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after terminating equity sale deal ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 24.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA policy change spurs demand for coronavirus test kits

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.