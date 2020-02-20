Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ViacomCBS, Virgin Galactic, Hyatt Hotels, Mednax

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN SMITH

U.S. stock indexes fell about 1% on Thursday, dragged down by technology heavyweights, as investors fretted over a rise in the cases of coronavirus and its economic impact. .N

At 12:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.96% at 29,067.4. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.95% at 3,354.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.35% at 9,685.034. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** E*Trade Financial Corp <ETFC.O>, up 23.9 % ** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, up 7.8 % ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 7.8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIACA.O>, down 16.6 % ** Henry Schein Inc <HSIC.O>, down 7.8 % ** Synopsys Inc <SNPS.O>, down 7.7 % The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Community Health Systems Inc <CYH.N>, up 42.4 % ** Domino's Pizza Inc <DPZ.N>, up 24.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mednax Inc <MD.N>, down 20.5 % ** Aaron's Inc <AAN.N>, down 18.5 % ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp <SIX.N>, down 18 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Brickell Biotech <BBI.O>, up 82.4 % ** Stamps.Com Inc <STMP.O>, up 61.3 % ** Adesto Technologies Corp <IOTS.O>, up 54.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tivity Health Inc <TVTY.O>, down 43.9 % ** BioXcel Therapeutics inc <BTAI.O>, down 21.2 % ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIACA.O>, down 16.6 % ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: down 14.3%

BUZZ-Poised for worst day in 11 years on Q4 revenue, profit miss ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Loses thrust, re-enters atmosphere

** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Hits record high on Q4 rev, profit beat

** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 17.5%

BUZZ-Surges on quarterly profit beat ** Aeterna Zentaris Inc AEZS.O: down 25.7%

BUZZ-Plunges on $4.5 mln direct offering ** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive mid-stage data on depression nasal spray ** Independence Realty IRT.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Down on upsized stock deal ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Drug pricing watchdog labels Vertex Pharma's CF drugs as too expensive ** Twist Bioscience Corp TWST.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as it sets issue price for share offer ** Compugen Ltd CGEN.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on plan for triple combination study of cancer drug ** Commscope Holding Co COMM.O: down 13.7%

BUZZ-Reverses course, falls on gloomy 2020 outlook ** Southern Co SO.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Q4 revenue miss ** Stamps.Com Inc STMP.O: up 61.3%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever as Craig-Hallum raises PT on upbeat results ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Seeks to divest exchange unit, prioritize bitcoin mining ** Tenneco Inc TEN.N: up 15.3%

BUZZ-Poised for its best day in four month on Q4 revenue beat ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Gains after upbeat demand forecast for FY20 ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 82.4%

BUZZ-Surges on publication of study results for excess sweating therapy ** Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc AAWW.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Surges on earnings beat ** Mednax Inc MD.N: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Falls after UnitedHealth terminates contracts in 4 states ** Noble Corp NE.N: up 15.2%

BUZZ-Rises after results beat ** Canaan Inc CAN.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Short-seller takes aim at co, shares fall

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Falls after raising full-year spending ** Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Slides on Q1 profit miss, plan to buy supplier ** Universal Forest Products UFPI.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high on quarterly profit beat ** Kaiser Aluminum KALU.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat, outlook ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages applaud dividend hike, 2020 outlook ** CyberOptics Corp CYBE.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Gains on Q4 revenue beat ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Hits over 7-yr high after profit beats ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 0.3% ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 1.9% ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Medical device makers could take harder hit from coronavirus - J.P. Morgan

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.60%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.54%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.46%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.15%

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

