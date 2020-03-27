BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ViacomCBS, GameStop, Translate Bio, SmileDirectClub

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to fall sharply at the open on Friday, following the S&P 500 and the Dow's best three-day run in nearly a century, as fears about the economic damage from the rapidly spreading coronavirus returned to the forefront. .N

At 9:15 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 3.58% at 21,549. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 3.47% at 2,517.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.75% at 7,628. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 46.2% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 22.7% ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, up 23.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR..N>, down 29.3% ** Arlington Asset Investment Corp <AI.N>, down 26.2% ** Thomson Reuters Corp <TRI.N>, down 19% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Bio-Key International Inc <BKYI.O>, up 301.8% ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 67.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc <BURG.O>, down 38% ** BRP Inc <DOOO.O>, down 31% ** BGC Partners Inc <BGCP.O>, down 21.5%

** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on production of 3D printed face shields

** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Coronavirus boosts demand for remote work products, shares rise

** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Sanofi collaboration for COVID-19 vaccine development

** Centennial Resource CDEV.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Mark Papa to retire earlier than planned from Centennial board

** ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Slips as co withdraws 2020 outlook on coronavirus impact

