BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ViacomCBS, Coty, Aurora Cannabis, CVS Health

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes were set to take a breather on Friday after surging more than 7% this week as monthly payrolls data underlined the scale of the economic challenge awaiting America's next president. .N

At 9:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.02% at 28,304. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.19% at 3,498, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.49% at 12,016.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 26.6% ** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc <CPS.N>, up 20.3% ** Oak Street Health Inc <OSH.N>, up 18.9% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 13.3% ** Quotient Technology Inc <QUOT.N>, down 12.3% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Mogo Inc <MOGO.O>, up 87.3% ** GoPro Inc <GPRO.O>, up 22.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Assembly Biosciences Inc <ASMB.O>, down 61.4% ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc <GBT.O>, down 32.9% ** Molecular Templates Inc <MTEM.O>, down 27.3%

** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 results ** Dish Network DISH.O: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in three months on upbeat quarter ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on surprise quarterly profit ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3, PT hikes ** Charles & Colvard LTD CTHR.O: up 18.4% premarket BUZZ-Shines on Q1 revenue beat ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N : down 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Humanigen Inc HGEN.O: up 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 drug development deal with U.S. DoD ** At Home Group HOME.N: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Morgan Stanley shops large block ** GoPro GPRO.O: up 22.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit near three-year high as Q3 results beat ** CVS Health CVS.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q3 profit beat, CEO change ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat, PT hikes ** Assembly Biosciences ASMB.O: down 61.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as lead hepatitis drug fails mid-stage study ** Disney DIS.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as co delays release of "Death on the Nile" ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Alibaba, Richemont look to $1.1 bln ** Electronic Arts EA.O: down 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q2 sales miss estimates ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba will bank on investments, cloud business for long run ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on dour results ** Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Bristol Myers' growth outlook remains positive

