BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ViacomCBS, Beyond Meat, Boeing, Facebook, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Wall Street surged on Thursday as record weekly jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears, while also making a strong case for more aggressive stimulus to aid businesses and families wrecked by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic..N

At 14:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 4.18% at 22,086.51. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.98% at 2,574.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.49% at 7,641.669. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 27.1% ** Synchrony Finanacial <SYF.N>, up 15.5% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, up 15.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 7.3% ** Macy's Inc <M.N>, down 6.5% ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc <GPMT.N>, up 240% ** Micron Solutions Inc <MICR.N>, up 123.3% ** MFA Financial Inc <MFA.N>, up 107.9%

The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTM.O>, up 93.7% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTN.O>, up 85.1% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTP.O>, up 84.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, down 21.2% ** J.W. Mays Inc <MAYS.O>, down 20.9% ** OFS Capital Corp <OFSSI.O>, down 18.9% ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Up on FDA's approval for multiple sclerosis drug

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Piper Sandler positive on trend of work from home amid virus outbreak

** Viomi Technology VIOT.O: up 15.8% BUZZ-China's Viomi Technology rises as revenue beats estimates

** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Rises as co to explore role of inflammatory protein in COVID-19 patients

** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 32.6% BUZZ-Surges on quarterly beat, draws down $900 mln from credit facility

** MFA Financial MFA.N:up 107.9% ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR.N: up 61.4% ** New York Mortgage Trust NYMT.O: up 49.2%

** AG Mortgage Investment Trust MITT.N: up 88.7% BUZZ-Mortgage REITs; Relief rally

** Henry Schein HSIC.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Rises after making COVID-19 test available for use

** iBio Inc IBIO.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine progress

** VBL Therapeutics VBLT.O: up 20.0% BUZZ-Surges after late-stage cancer trial shows promise

** Analog Devices ADI.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Withdraws Q2 outlook amid virus fears

** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 14.0% BUZZ-Rises on biopsy services deal

** bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 2.3%

** XpresSpa Group XSPA.O: down 25.9% BUZZ-Tumbles on registered direct offering

** Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Falls on report it is unable to pay rent

** Cerus Corp CERS.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Up on forming group to improve convalescent plasma production for COVID-19

** First Solar Inc FSLR.O:up 6.4% BUZZ-Pandemic-led restrictions have no impact on Ohio manufacturing plants, shares up

** Interpublic Group IPG.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Up as it withdraws FY20 forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

** Harley-Davidson HOG.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Says coronavirus to hit supply chain; withdraws forecast

** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 11.0% BUZZ-Shares rise on results beat, buyback program

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets EU approval

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 3.4% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 5.6% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 6.9% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 1.3% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 8.0% BUZZ-U.S. airline stocks jump as Senate passes $58 bln aid bill

** Capital One COF.N: up 11.2% BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports regulatory waiver for its higher derivatives exposure

** Twist Bioscience TWST.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Rises on collaboration for COVID-19 treatment development

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from anal dysplasia study

** Wanda Sports Group WSG.O: up 34.6% BUZZ-Soars on Ironman Group sale

** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Citigroup lowers PT, forecast on coronavirus hit to ad revenue

** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Slips after RBC slashes PT on coronavirus headwinds

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 13.7% BUZZ-Jumps on U.S. Senate's $58 bln aid bill for aerospace industry

** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: Up 6% BUZZ-Brokerage sees increasing market share, upgrades to "outperform"

** Dolby Laboratories DLB.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-To benefit from its expanded penetration - Brokerage

** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Drops as Goldman says "sell", slashes PT to $39 on virus impact

** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Drops after withdrawing forecast, hiring freeze

** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Wells Fargo lowers forecast, but positive on co's broadband business

** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Slips after parent company inks deal with lenders to amend borrowing terms

** CP Rail CP.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Rises as Evercore ISI initiates coverage with 'outperform'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 3.92%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.90%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.39%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.55%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 4.53%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 4.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.99%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.61%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 4.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 6.84%

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

