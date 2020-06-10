BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Verint Systems, Eventbrite, Nio

Commodities
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday as focus shifted to a Federal Reserve meeting that will deliver the central bank's first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.11% at 27,295. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.32% at 3,215.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.81% at 10,031.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Fang Holdings Ltd <SFUN.N>, up 20.1% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, up 17.8% ** StoneMor Partners LP <STON.N>, up 17.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Cimarex Energy <XEC.N>, down 22.9% ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 19.4% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, down 17% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** KBL Merger IV Warrant <KBLMW.O>, up 158.3% ** HL Acquisitions corp <HCCHR.O>, up 111.1% ** Curis Inc <CRIS.O>, up 88.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Immuron Equity Warrants <IMRNW.O>, down 64% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, down 33% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings <SHIPW.O>, down 29.6% ** ETSY Inc ETSY.O: up 4.6% premarket ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: up 1.4% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.3% premarket ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. e-commerce stocks: Jefferies sees benefit from essentials, 'home nesting' sales ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT, says stock likely to rise further ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-JPM says bankruptcy concerns have subsided, raises PT ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as company executive McKelvey increases stake ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio slips on planned $400 mln equity raise ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Evercore ISI hikes PT on demand prospects for new iPhones ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-CS raises PT on improvement in beef industry ** GameStop corp GME.N: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Earnings disappoint but analysts hopeful ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Cowen expects Callaway Golf to land on the green, raises PT ** Genmab A/S GMAB.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $750 mln cancer drug partnership with AbbVie ** Eventbrite Inc EB.N: down 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls after proposed convertible senior notes offering ** Verint Systems VRNT.O: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q1 results, PT cut ** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB.O: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Q1 results disappoint ** Guess? Inc GES.N: down 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 revenue misses estimates on store closures ** Senseonics Holdings SENS.A: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ-SVB Leerink lowers PT on suspension of commercial activities

