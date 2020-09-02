BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vera Bradley, Inovio Pharma, Intel, Amarin

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday for the ninth time in the past ten sessions although defensive sectors took their turn to lead the charge after data showed U.S. private payrolls expanded last month, but at a slower-than-expected pace. .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.87% at 28,894.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.83% at 3,555.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.19% at 11,962.67. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Brown-Forman Corp <BFb.N>, up 9.6% ** Dxc Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 7.7% ** Lam Research Corp <LRCX.O>, up 5.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 3.8% ** Apple Inc <AAPL.O>, down 3.3% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Flying Eagle Acquisition <FEAC.N>, up 27.7% ** Nanoviricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 25.4% ** Diebold Nixdorf Inc <DBD.N>, up 13.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, down 34.8% ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 26.7% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 16.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Corcept Therapeutics Inc <CORT.O>, up 43% ** Vera Bradley <VRA.O>, up 29.1% ** Gogo Inc <GOGO.O>, up 25% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Amarin Corp <AMRN.O>, down 30.2% ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 24.5% ** ADiTx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, down 18.1% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition FEAC.N: up 27.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Skillz public ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Peloton gains as JP Morgan ups the ante, sets new Street-high PT ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up as Q2 results beat on online demand surge ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Eyes record high as Wall Street applauds new gaming chip ** Biomx Inc PHGE.K: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration deal for inflammatory bowel disease treatment ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as Michael Jordan joins as board adviser, agrees to take stake ** Guess Inc GES.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Soars on dividend resumption, smaller-than-expected loss ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Falls after bankruptcy warning ** Caleres Inc CAL.N: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Up on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss, revenue beat ** Hamilton Lane Inc HLNE.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Hamilton Lane trips on secondary stock sale ** Ovintiv Inc OVV.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls on decision to end Duvernay shale JV with PetroChina ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Rises as strong Jack Daniel's demand powers upbeat Q1 ** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Gains after Deutsche Bank upgrades to 'buy', hikes PT ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 19.3%

BUZZ-Shines as executives load up on shares ** Lulumon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Lululemon set to benefit from 'shakeout' in retail ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Copper miners slip on weak U.S. jobs data, firmer dollar ** Vera Bradley VRA.O: up 29.1%

BUZZ-Surges after posting surprise profit ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Shares pumped after William Blair says "buy" ** ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc SERV.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $1.55 bln deal with Roark Capital ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Down on Muddy Waters' short position ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Dips, plans to furlough 16,370 workers in October ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Launches 11th generation laptop chips, shares rise ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O: down 30.2%

BUZZ-Plunges as Vascepa patent appeal hearing fails to uplift Street ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 34.7%

BUZZ-Trades at over $17 after re-emerging from bankruptcy

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.58%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.43%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.94%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.73%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.49%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.91%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.