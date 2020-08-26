BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VBI Vaccines, Autodesk, Intuit, Pure Storage

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after upbeat business updates from Salesforce and HP Enterprise, while the S&P 500 started on a more subdued note after closing at a record high for three sessions in a row. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.16% at 28,203.12. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.18% at 3,449.97. and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.58% at 11,532.492. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Salesforce.Com Inc <CRM.N>, up 17.4% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, up 7.9% ** Intuit Inc <INTU.OQ>, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.OQ>, down 3.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 3.2% ** Consolidated Edison Inc <ED.N>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Anaplan Inc <PLAN.N>, up 27.9% ** Salesforce.Com Inc <CRM.N>, up 17.4% ** Dicks Sporting Goods Inc <DKS.N>, up 10.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 43.9% ** Pure Storage Inc <PSTG.N>, down 10.4% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Inc <DNK.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, up 34.4% ** Fluidigm Corp <FLDM.O>, up 27.6% ** Urban Outfitters Inc <URBN.O>, up 26.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Xpresspa Group Inc <XSPA.O>, down 21.1% ** BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd <BOSC.O>, down 17.5% ** Sphere 3D Corp <ANY.O>, down 11.5% ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce on cloud nine after blow-out quarter ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 27.6%

BUZZ-Soars after COVID-19 test gets emergency approval ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Jefferies supercharges PT on battery-making potential ** Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd TEVA.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls on U.S. charges for price fixing of generic drugs ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q2; brokerage calls results 'relative anomaly' ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: up 26.2%

BUZZ-Urban Outfitter jumps on surprise quarterly profit ** Express Inc EXPR.N: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 loss wider than expected ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: down 21.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on direct stock-and-warrants deal ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises after positive data on opioid painkiller ** Trine Acquisition Corp TRNE.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Set for record high on Desktop Metal merger ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Down as S.Africa OKs asset sale but bars delisting ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as profit beats on exercise equipment demand ** Anaplan Inc PLAN.N: up 27.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected results, forecast ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT to highest on Street ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Nio burning rubber as Morgan Stanley turns bullish ** First Solar FSLR.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-BofA raises price objective on capacity boost plans ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Set for fifth straight record high on big Q4 beat ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises after co selects COVID-19 vaccine candidates for trial ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Gains; Jefferies raises PT ahead of results ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Ticks lower on gloomy outlook ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Rises on resuming trial of Crohn's disease treatment ** Esports Entertainment Group Inc GMBL.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Malta's Esports Entertainment rises as co agrees to buy UK e-sports firm ** Media Brands Inc IMBI.O: !RIC {RIC.NB} is invalid

BUZZ-iMedia Brands slumps on stock offering ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of interim data from COVID-19 vaccine study ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 10.4%

BUZZ-Pure Storage falls on gloomy Q3 sales outlook ** Clearside Biomedical CLSD.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Gains on new Europe, U.S. patents

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.70%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.43%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.89%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.64%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.56%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.60%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.18%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.94%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.41%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.