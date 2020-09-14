BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vaxart Inc, GameStop Corp, Dynavax Technologies Corp, BioNTech SE

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including reports of Oracle winning the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.59% at 27,829.28. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.98% at 3,373.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.42% at 11,007.598. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 7.7% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 6.1% ** Oracle Corp <ORCL.N>, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 3.3% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 2.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 1.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Zymeworks Inc <ZYME.N>, up 13.7% ** Adc Therapeutics SA ADCT.N, up 11.7% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 11.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Scully Royalty Ltd <SRL.N>, down 8% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc <SLCA.N>, down 5.2% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 6.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 100.9% ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, up 105.3% ** Scientific Games Corp <SGMS.O>, up 37.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd <NNOX.O>, down 13.4% ** Origin Bancorp Inc <OBNK.O>, down 9.6% ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc <KALA.O>, down 8.9% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's H2 looks strong, but COVID-19 risks remain ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Eyes record high on ByteDance partnership report; other bidders slip ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Climbs on $40 bln deal for chip designer Arm ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 54.2%

BUZZ-Soars as lenders agree to out-of-court financial restructuring terms ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.3% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-No imminent threat to U.S. drugmakers from Trump drug pricing order - Evercore ** Town Sports International Inc CLUB.O: down 21.6%

BUZZ-Drops on bankruptcy filing ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on Merck deal for cancer therapies ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 36%

BUZZ-surges as Caledonia-led group to take 34.9% stake ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Falls after U.S. FDA declines to approve kidney treatment ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal with Mayo Clinic for potential cancer treatments ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from potential COVID-19 drug combination trial ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 100.9%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles on positive data on lead Alzheimer's treatment ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O:up 14%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for human study of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNTech rise on proposed expansion of COVID-19 vaccine trial enrollment ** Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises on supply deal for COVID-19 vaccine development ** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after brokerage upgrades on upcoming console launches ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on starting late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 treatment ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo likes risk/reward with stock 'stuck in the mud'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.20%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.49%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.57%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.85%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.77%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.67%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.53%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

