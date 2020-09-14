Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vaxart Inc, GameStop Corp, Dynavax Technologies Corp, BioNTech SE

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including reports of Oracle winning the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.59% at 27,829.28. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.98% at 3,373.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.42% at 11,007.598. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 7.7% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 6.1% ** Oracle Corp <ORCL.N>, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 3.3% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 2.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 1.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Zymeworks Inc <ZYME.N>, up 13.7% ** Adc Therapeutics SA ADCT.N, up 11.7% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 11.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Scully Royalty Ltd <SRL.N>, down 8% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc <SLCA.N>, down 5.2% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 6.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 100.9% ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, up 105.3% ** Scientific Games Corp <SGMS.O>, up 37.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd <NNOX.O>, down 13.4% ** Origin Bancorp Inc <OBNK.O>, down 9.6% ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc <KALA.O>, down 8.9% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's H2 looks strong, but COVID-19 risks remain ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Eyes record high on ByteDance partnership report; other bidders slip ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Climbs on $40 bln deal for chip designer Arm ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 54.2%

BUZZ-Soars as lenders agree to out-of-court financial restructuring terms ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.3% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-No imminent threat to U.S. drugmakers from Trump drug pricing order - Evercore ** Town Sports International Inc CLUB.O: down 21.6%

BUZZ-Drops on bankruptcy filing ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on Merck deal for cancer therapies ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 36%

BUZZ-surges as Caledonia-led group to take 34.9% stake ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Falls after U.S. FDA declines to approve kidney treatment ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal with Mayo Clinic for potential cancer treatments ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from potential COVID-19 drug combination trial ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 100.9%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles on positive data on lead Alzheimer's treatment ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O:up 14%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for human study of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNTech rise on proposed expansion of COVID-19 vaccine trial enrollment ** Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises on supply deal for COVID-19 vaccine development ** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after brokerage upgrades on upcoming console launches ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on starting late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 treatment ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo likes risk/reward with stock 'stuck in the mud'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.20%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.49%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.57%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.85%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.77%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.67%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.53%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC NVDA MU ORCL KR OXY APA ZYME ADCT GME SRL SLCA SHLL SAVA IMMU SGMS NNOX OBNK KALA JILL MRK PFE CLUB SGEN MNK SRNE INCY VXRT BNTX DVAX IFRX AZO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular