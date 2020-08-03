BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Varian Medical, Pinterest, Chevron, AbbVie

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and the Dow indexes were muted on Monday with lawmakers at an impasse about a coronavirus relief deal, while investors remained cautious after Fitch revised its U.S. outlook to negative, citing eroding credit strength. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.36% at 26,414. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.50% at 3,279.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.90% at 10,988.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, up 62.4% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.K>, up 32.1% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, up 23.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Cango Inc <CANG.K>, down 12.8% ** Marine Products Corp <MPX.N>, down 10.4% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.K>, down 10.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Highway Holdings Ltd <HIHO.O>, up 143.3% ** Immunic Inc <IMUX.O>, up 39.8% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, up 34.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Inspired Entertainment Inc <INSE.O>, down 16.7% ** Vistagen Therapeutics Inc <VTGN.O>, down 16.1% ** Navios Maritime Containers Lp <NMM.O>, down 10.4% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: AbbVie in good stead to tackle Humira competition ** Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR.N: up 22.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Siemens Healthineers' $16.4 bln buyout deal ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerage raises rating on growth prospects ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Chevron has strong balance sheet despite challenging quarter

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

