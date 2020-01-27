BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vaccine makers, casino operators, toymakers, energy stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of a virus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. .N

At 1328 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.15% at 28,655.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.18% at 3,256.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.46% at 9,178.498. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Arconic Inc <ARNC.N>, up 5% ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, up 4% ** Ball Corp <BLL.N>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, down 6.9% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp <LVS.N>, down 6.1% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, down 6.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 51.3% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, up 32.4% ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, up 31.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, down 16.3% ** Intellicheck Inc <IDN.N>, down 12 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, up 131.8% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, up 39.3% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 35.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NeuroMetrix Inc <NURO.O>, down 25.7% ** Nemaura Medical Inc <NMRD.O>, down 13.4% ** SAExploration Holdings Inc <SAEX.O>, down 13.2% ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: down 0.5% ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-JPM sees U.S. toy industry bounce back; starts coverage on Mattel, Hasbro ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-AbbVie rises as China tests its HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Earnings hit from Shanghai resort closure may not be sizeable - JPM ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 6.9% ** Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 5.5% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 6.1% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 2.9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 5.0% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.0% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.7% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 3.1% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 5.1% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.0% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 2.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 6.0% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 2.2% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 2.6% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 2.2% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Casino operators, travel stocks knocked down by China virus fears ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-D.R. Horton sees higher demand for homes in 2020, stock eyes record high ** Spirit AreoSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT as 737 MAX production shutdown continues ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 1.5% ** Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-CS sees near-term impact on China-exposed retailers from coronavirus ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 12.8% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd APT.A: up 27.8% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 10.1% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 35.1% ** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O: up 11.4% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 21.9% ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 31.0% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.5% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 29.5%

BUZZ-Vaccine makers surge on race to develop coronavirus treatment ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 0.4% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.6% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Banks hit by falling Treasury yields as coronavirus spurs growth fears ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Slides after turning down near $1 bln offer ** China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc SXTC.O: up 18.2%

BUZZ-China SXT Pharma to increase production of TCMP products, shares soar ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Canaccord upgrades Biogen on higher chances of FDA nod for Alzheimer's drug ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 5.5% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 3.1% ** Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N: down 4.6% ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Restaurant stocks drop as chains shut doors on coronavirus fears ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.8% ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Pfizer unit-Mylan combination likely to disappoint - SVB Leerink ** Trovagene Inc TROV.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Set for 3-month high as cancer drug shows promise ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.1% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 4.3% ** Occidental Corp OXY.N: down 2.1% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 3.1% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 4.3% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 5.2% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Energy stocks plunge as China virus stokes oil demand concerns ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.6% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 3.1% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese tech cos fall on Coronavirus fears ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat gains as plant-based burgers reach more Denny's restaurants ** NeuroMetrix Inc NURO.O: down 25.7%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in over 10 yrs on disappointing Q4 revenue ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Down after Northland cuts rating, chipmakers follow ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 3.4% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 3.8% ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Health insurers fall as latest poll shows Bernie Sanders leading in Iowa ** Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO.O: up 20.8%

BUZZ-Soars as co's formulation used in tests for coronavirus ** Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc ACHN.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Achillion Pharma: Rises after FTC grants clearance on buyout by Alexion ** Evolus Inc EOLS.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Data from crow's feet study spell good news - Cantor ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Cowen cuts PT on uncertainty over new CEO hiring

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.08%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.01%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.35%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.17%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.53%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.31%

