BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VAALCO Energy, Pfizer, Genworth Financial, Lonestar Resources
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street's main indexes were set to jump on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors remained hopeful of a new coronavirus fiscal aid package, while data showed weekly jobless claims hovered at recession levels..N
At 9:09 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.61% at 27,832. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.73% at 3,376.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.30% at 11,556. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co <AEL.N>, up 53.0% ** HC2 Holdings Inc <HCHC.N>, up 18.0% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, up 14.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mizuho Financial Group Inc <MFG.N>, down 89.9% ** Biglari Holdings Inc <BH.N>, down 15.7% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, up 140.9% ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, up 70.4% ** Gridsum Holding Inc <GSUM.O>, up 45.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** South Mountain Merger Corp <SMMCU.O>, down 99.1% ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O, down 53.2%
** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O down 37.9% ** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY.N: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 production outlook
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 24.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit
** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Up after Air Canada says finalizing order for 25,000 COVID-19 tests
** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Obtains FDA 'Fast Track' designation for muscle degeneration therapy
** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: PEI.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on securing one-month extension to liquidity facility
** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc ADES.O: up 43.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on 15-year carbon supply contract
** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.O: up 70.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive data from potential COVID-19 treatment
** Gridsum Holding Inc GSUM.O: up 45.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer
** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL.N: up 53.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report of Athene, MassMutual $3-bln-plus takeover bid
** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc starts with 'overweight' rating
** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on extension of merger agreement with Oceanwide
** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages hike PTs on growth prospects
** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after signing asset monetization deals
** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 140.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges after FDA allows gene therapy trial to resumeUSN
** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.2% premarket
** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 1.5% premarket
** Delta Air Line Inc DAL.N: up 0.9% premarket
** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.7% premarket
BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Up on talks of federal aid extension
** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.5% premarket
BUZZ-Up after FAA conducts 737 MAX test flight
** ProPhase Labs Inc PRPH.O: up 15.6% premarket
BUZZ-Up on plans to acquire CLIA certified labs for COVID-19 testing
** Lonestar Resources LONE.O: down 16.9% premarket
BUZZ-Slumps after bankruptcy filing
** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.1% premarket
BUZZ-Set to open at 1-1/2 week high, cuts China Model 3 price
** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 40.6% premarket
BUZZ-Surges on report of potential takeover deal
** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 0.7% premarket
BUZZ-Gains on Q3 results, upbeat outlook as at-home snacking jumps
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 0.6% premarket
BUZZ-Up as Needham hikes PT on growth prospects
** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 30.6% premarket
BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering
** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.6% premarket
BUZZ-JPMorgan hikes PT and estimates on positive growth trends
** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: down 37.9% premarket
BUZZ-Plunges as drug fails to meet trial main goal
(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- A shark and mermaid love affair: surreal Burberry show kicks off London Fashion Week
- Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Prelude Therapeutics, Carnival Corp, CalAmp Corp, VIA Optronics AG
- Tianqi Lithium warns of $1.9 bln default as loan repayment date nears