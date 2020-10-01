Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VAALCO Energy, Pfizer, Genworth Financial, Lonestar Resources

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to jump on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors remained hopeful of a new coronavirus fiscal aid package, while data showed weekly jobless claims hovered at recession levels..N

At 9:09 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.61% at 27,832. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.73% at 3,376.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.30% at 11,556. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co <AEL.N>, up 53.0% ** HC2 Holdings Inc <HCHC.N>, up 18.0% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, up 14.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mizuho Financial Group Inc <MFG.N>, down 89.9% ** Biglari Holdings Inc <BH.N>, down 15.7% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, up 140.9% ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, up 70.4% ** Gridsum Holding Inc <GSUM.O>, up 45.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** South Mountain Merger Corp <SMMCU.O>, down 99.1% ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O, down 53.2%

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O down 37.9% ** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY.N: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 production outlook

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 24.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Up after Air Canada says finalizing order for 25,000 COVID-19 tests

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Obtains FDA 'Fast Track' designation for muscle degeneration therapy

** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: PEI.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on securing one-month extension to liquidity facility

** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc ADES.O: up 43.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on 15-year carbon supply contract

** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.O: up 70.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive data from potential COVID-19 treatment

** Gridsum Holding Inc GSUM.O: up 45.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer

** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL.N: up 53.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report of Athene, MassMutual $3-bln-plus takeover bid

** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc starts with 'overweight' rating

** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on extension of merger agreement with Oceanwide

** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages hike PTs on growth prospects

** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after signing asset monetization deals

** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 140.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges after FDA allows gene therapy trial to resumeUSN

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.2% premarket

** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 1.5% premarket

** Delta Air Line Inc DAL.N: up 0.9% premarket

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.7% premarket

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Up on talks of federal aid extension

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.5% premarket

BUZZ-Up after FAA conducts 737 MAX test flight

** ProPhase Labs Inc PRPH.O: up 15.6% premarket

BUZZ-Up on plans to acquire CLIA certified labs for COVID-19 testing

** Lonestar Resources LONE.O: down 16.9% premarket

BUZZ-Slumps after bankruptcy filing

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.1% premarket

BUZZ-Set to open at 1-1/2 week high, cuts China Model 3 price

** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 40.6% premarket

BUZZ-Surges on report of potential takeover deal

** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 0.7% premarket

BUZZ-Gains on Q3 results, upbeat outlook as at-home snacking jumps

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 0.6% premarket

BUZZ-Up as Needham hikes PT on growth prospects

** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 30.6% premarket

BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering

** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.6% premarket

BUZZ-JPMorgan hikes PT and estimates on positive growth trends

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: down 37.9% premarket

BUZZ-Plunges as drug fails to meet trial main goal

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

