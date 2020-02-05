BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-USANA Health, Plantronics, Boot Barn, Knowles

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday on strong monthly domestic private jobs data and reports of a treatment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus. .N

At 9:19 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.81% at 29,022. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.80% at 3,326, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.03% at 9,451.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** USANA Health Sciences USNA.N, up 21.3% ** JMP Group Inc JMP.N, up 15.6% ** RTW Retailwinds Inc RTW.N, up 12.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 31.5% ** Knowles Corp KN.N, down 13.3% ** Boot Barn Hold BOOT.N, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O, up 34.5% ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O, up 30.4% ** Nortech Systems Inc NSYS.O, up 19.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Baudax Bio Inc BXRX.O, down 31.7% ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O, down 17.8% ** Cti Biopharma Corp CTIC.O, down 14.8% ** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Baird moves to sidelines ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 34.5% premarket BUZZ-Moleculin Biotech jumps on plans to seek accelerated approval of cancer drug ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Aimmune Therapeutics Inc: Surges after Nestle raises stake ** NuStar Energy NS.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-NuStar Energy: Rises as Q4 profit beats estimates ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Prudential Financial gains on Q4 profit beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: Falls as coronavirus outbreak to delay Model 3 deliveries ** PG&E PCG.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on reports of court approval of bankruptcy deal with creditors ** Humana HUM.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Humana rises as results top estimates for 9th straight quarter ** BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-BioXcel gains after FDA clears IND application for opioid withdrawal treatment ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Olin Corp drops after quarterly loss on low chemicals demand ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Spotify: Drops on Q4 earnings miss, weak forecast ** Ziopharm Oncology ZIOP.O: down 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Ziopharm Oncology drops on stock offering plans ** Merck MRK.N: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Down after spin-off of women's health, biosimilar drugs ** Coty COTY.N: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Q2 beats on haircare, nail products boost ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Ford's 2020 ride may be on rough roads ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $3.5 mln stock deal ** Westwater Resources WWR.O: up 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on filing evidence against Turkey in ongoing arbitration ** Boot Barn BOOT.N: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Plantronics PLT.N: down 31.5% premarket BUZZ-Plantronics eyes over 10-year low on weak results; Evercore downgrades ** Knowles Corp KN.N: down 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q4 results miss ** USANA Health Sciences USNA.N: up 21.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges as 2020 forecast higher than estimates ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Rockstar creative head set to exit ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Down on lower 2020 forecast, quarterly profit miss BUZZ-Street View: Gilead stock is for the long-term investor ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Amazon.com ends with market cap above $1 trln for first time ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher-than-expected Disney+ subscribers BUZZ-Street View: "Impressive" launch clears path to profitability for Disney+

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue miss BUZZ-Street View: Snap's accelerating user engagement to drive monetization runway ** Match Group MTCH.O: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Slides as revenue misses on slowing Tinder subscriber growth

