BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Universal Insurance Holdings, Square Inc, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street climbed in choppy trading on Thursday, with investors returning to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks as a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims signaled a slowdown in economic growth. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.78% at 26,971.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.85% at 3,264.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.06% at 10,745.421. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, up 9.6% ** Goldman Sachs Group <GS.N>, up 5.2% ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 9.8% ** Accenture Plc <ACN.N>, down 6.8% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Owens & Minor Inc <OMI.N>, up 55.4% ** Methode Electronics Inc MEI.N, up 14.6% ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc <CORR.N>, up 10.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 15.3% ** Renren Inc RENN.N, down 12.2% ** Laird Superfood Inc <LSF.N>, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 224.6% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 143.4% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 68.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Golar LNG Ltd <GLNG.O>, down 27.3% ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, down 25.5% ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 25.2% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Wedbush sees cloudy path to 2023; downgrades ** E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Surges on deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 bln ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp SBE.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Soars on deal to take ChargePoint public ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 224.6% ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O: up 68.7%

BUZZ-Sunworks, Polar Power surge on California's plans to ban gasoline-vehicles from 2035 ** EnPro Industries Inc NPO.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades on portfolio transformation ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-No stopping the surge: SPI Energy extends gains on launch of EV unit ** Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Daiwa upgrades to 'outperform' on growing EV popularity ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Slides on planned 14 mln share offering ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA 'fast track' tag for cancer treatment ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT on growth prospects ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to launch COVID-19 test kits in October ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Rises as Olive Garden operator sees sales improvement ** Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Gains as Q3 revenue jumps ** Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd KC.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Dips after pricing equity offering ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-J&J's COVID-19 vaccine on track to get emergency use nod in 2021 - analysts ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley hikes PT on potential upside from e-commerce ** Kubient Inc KBNT.O: down 25.2%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger Q2 loss as COVID-19 hits business ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 55.3%

BUZZ-Raises profit forecast on PPE kit demand, shares soar ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Set to open at 2-month low on forecast miss ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Gains as software demand drives Q2 results beat ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Stifel upgrades to 'buy', says a pandemic winner ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast for Q1 of FY21 ** Dynatronics Corp DYNT.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Drops on pandemic-driven quarterly loss ** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Sinks further after pricing stock offering ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise capital via share sale ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises on dosing first patient in hot flashes therapy study ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Tumbles on registered direct offering ** Drive Shack Inc DS.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Gains after co names new CFO ** CarMax Inc KMX.N: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Falls as used car inventory drops amid demand rebound ** Armada Hoffler Properties Inc AHH.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Gains on signaling improving rent collections ** Methode Electronics Inc MEI.N: up 14.6%

BUZZ-Raises Q2 outlook as automotive demand improves ** Medtronic PLC MDT.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Truist cuts PT; says co signals rise in operating expenses ** Taysha Gene Therapies Inc TSHA.O: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Gain 11% in Nasdaq debut ** Universal Insurance Holdings Inc UVE.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Down as Piper Sandler cuts PT ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Lots of partnership interest for Immunomedics prior to deal, says Jefferies ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Gains as Oppenheimer upgrades stock to 'outperform' ** Factset Research Systems Inc FDS.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-FactSet rises on quarterly results beat, upbeat forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.78%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.93%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.90%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.84%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.17%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.56%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.85%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.41%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.