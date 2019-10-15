BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-UnitedHealth, bank stocks, ReneSola

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was off to a strong start on Tuesday as upbeat earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson allayed concerns about the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war on corporate America.

At 10:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.90% at 27,028.18. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.85% at 2,991.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.90% at 8,121.054. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** UnitedHealth Group UNH.N, up 7.9% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N, up 6.3% ** First Republic Bank FRC.N, up 6.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** News Corporation NWSA.OQ, down 4.6% ** News Corporation NWS.OQ, down 4.4% ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N, down 1.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aphria Inc APHA.N, up 25.9% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, up 12.3% ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N, up 11.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, down 18.3% ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N, down 14.7% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N, down 8.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O, up 260% ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, up 144% ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD.O, up 114.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, down 36.8% ** Ideal Power Inc IPWR.O, down 17.5% ** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O, down 15% ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 7.9% BUZZ-Gains after raising full-year profit forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Beat-and-raise Q3 pushes shares higher ** JPMorgan & Chase Co JPM.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 54.6% BUZZ-Soars as degenerative disorder drug meets main goal ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD.O: up 114.7% BUZZ-Soars on positive mid-stage trial data for antidepressant ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O: up 144.0% BUZZ-Up on receiving first shipment of graphite concentrate ** Repay Holdings Corp RPAY.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Gains on purchase of Arizona-based payment processor ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp AXAS.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Rises on report of deal talks with bigger rival ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: up 2.9% BUZZ-RBC upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet to "outperform" ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: down 3.6% BUZZ-Deutsche Bank downgrades to "hold" on "lackluster" industry data ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Rises on expanding hemp farming in Hawaii ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Keybanc upgrades; sees favorable near-term risk/reward ** AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Surges on $31.3 mln award in damages related to Decco lawsuit ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Barclays says ramp-up progress focal point for miners in Q3 ** Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp APHA.N: up 25.9% BUZZ-Will gain on solid execution ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 54.6% BUZZ-Brokers lift PT as neuromuscular disorder drug meets main goal ** Great Panther Mining Ltd GPL.N: down 12.9% BUZZ-Falls on lowering production forecast ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 0.6% ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 0.8% ** Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC.N: up 1.5% ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-RBC bullish on the U.S. housing sector - Reuters News ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 15.1% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue forecast upgrade ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N: down 14.7% BUZZ-Drops as controlling shareholder looks to sell ** Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Up as profit beats and assets near $7 trillion ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 18.8% BUZZ-Surges on $4.6 mln reimbursement payment ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 8.4% BUZZ-Falls on report of deal talks with Abraxas Petroleum ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: up 9.1% BUZZ-Rises on prelim Q3 results, annual forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.89%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.56%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.08%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.41%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.18%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.77%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.73%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.99%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.76%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.23%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.11%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

