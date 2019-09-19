BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United States Steel, Eros International, Westwater Resources, Microsoft

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Gains in Microsoft shares pushed the benchmark S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high, a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but played down hopes of further monetary easing. .N

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.25% at 27,213.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.31% at 3,016 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.51% at 8,219.301. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O>, up 2.4% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 2.4% ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, down 4.5% ** Newell Brand Inc <NWL.O>, down 2.8% ** Costco Wholesale Corp <COST.O>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, up 80% ** Eros International Plc <EROS.N>, up 20.5% ** Global Ship Lease Inc <GSL.N>, up 11.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** United States Steel Corp <X.N>, down 13.3% ** Foundation Building Materials Inc <FBM.N>, down 6.8% ** Mallinckrodt Plc <MNK.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Westwater Resources Inc <WWR.O>, up 21% ** Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited <CLWT.O>, up 15.5% ** Aravive Inc <ARAV.O>, up 12.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioCardia Inc <BCDA.O>, down 12.4% ** Cerence Inc <CRNCV.O>, down 11.2% ** Provention Bio Inc <PRVB.O>, down 10.6% ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Etsy flat in heavy volumes; co to use part of convertible deal proceeds for share buybacks ** Herman Miller Inc MLHR.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Jumps on profit, revenue beat ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Up on $40 bln share buyback plan, quarterly dividend raise ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 13.3% BUZZ-Drops on weak outlook, broker downgrade ** China Biologic Products Holdings Inc CBPO.O: up 10.5% BUZZ-Jumps on take-private buyout offer ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Upcoming OTT services unlikely for co to materially beat expectations- KeyBanc ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Falls after former CEO sells stake ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 24.9% BUZZ-Falls on proposed stock-and-warrants offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Beyond Meat: Well positioned to capture market share - Barclays ** Ares Management Corp ARES.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Falls after pricing stock offering ** Provention Bio Inc PRVB.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Slides on $60 mln equity raise as Amgen chips in ** Hilton Grand Vacations Inc HGV.N: up 0.1% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-GS sees muted growth in U.S. lodging: Upgrades Hyatt, downgrades Hilton ** India Globalization Capital Inc IGC.A: up 12.0% BUZZ-Jumps after Alzhemier's formulation gets approval for mid-stage study ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Evercore downgrades to 'underperform' on valuation ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Not tasty as Q1 sales miss ** Eros International EROS.N: up 20.5% BUZZ-Soars after partnering with Microsoft ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-MS sees opportunity in recent pullback; upgrades ** Bandwidth Inc BAND.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley downgrades to 'underweight' ** NCR Corp NCR.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Falls as Blackstone rings the register ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O: up 21.0% BUZZ-Surges on graphite procurement deal ** Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd CLWT.O: up 15.5% BUZZ-Euro Tech to open at over 4-month high on bonus issue plan ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises on contract wins worth ~$1.9 mln ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Bernstein turns bearish ** Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Rises after Raymond James starts with "outperform"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.49%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.24%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.13%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.05%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.10%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.84%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.10%

