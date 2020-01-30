BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United Parcel Service, Spirit AeroSystems, ServiceNow, Tesla, Facebook

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic raised fears of a further hit to China's economy, with weak earnings from Facebook and others adding to the gloom. .N

At 1:06 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.58% at 28,568.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.69% at 3,250.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.75% at 9,205.247. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, up 7.4% ** Mondelez International Inc <MDLZ.O>, up 5.7% ** Corteva Inc <CTVA.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DuPont de Nemours Inc <DD.N>, down 7.6% ** Packaging Corp of America <PKG.N>, down 7.1% ** United Rentals Inc <URI.N>, down 6.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 30.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Intelsat SA <I.N>, down 20.9% ** Briggs & Stratton Corp <BGG.N>, down 20.5% ** Annovis Bio Inc <ANVS.N>, down 16.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc <BDTX.O>, up 82.3% ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, up 69.4% ** SINTX Technologies Inc <SINT.O>, up 66.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aspen Technology Inc <AZPN.O>, down 14.4% ** Monopar Therapeutics Inc <MNPR.O>, down 14.1% ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 13.1% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Facebook's capital expenditure growth to ease through 2020 ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's strong quarter shrugs off balance sheet concerns ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-On cloud 9 as Azure powers new high ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Down after Q1 rev forecast lowered on coronavirus outbreak ** Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Cirrus Logic Inc CRUS.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on earnings beat, bright forecast ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez on track for sweet growth ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as co set to join S&P SmallCap 600 ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Boeing on slow, but costly path to recovery ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-General Dynamics' growth lags peers ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Leaps on collaboration to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Madrigal Pharma's NASH drug has potential to reduce liver fat - Canaccord ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Dips on pricing upsized secondary offering ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Eyes record open as brokerages laud Q4 beat, FY20 guidance ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Shares bounce on strong diabetic drug sales ** Dupont de Nemours Inc DD.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Falls as outlook, results hit by weak nylon prices ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 0.4% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 2.9% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 1.1% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 2.5% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 0.2% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 5.0% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 3.8% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 0.7% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 0.2% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 1.0% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 1.5% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 1.5% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 1.3% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 1.7% ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 2.5% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 1.4% ** Hyatt Hotels H.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Travel, casino operator stocks hit as China epidemic fears grow ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Down as Achillion deal weighs on 2020 forecast ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Nike: Slips on report of SEC probe over claims of illicit payments

** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Surges on promising early-stage data on blood cancer drug ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 5.7%

BUZZ-United Parcel Service Inc: Weakens on disappointing 2020 forecast ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Drops on CFO change, restart of 737 MAX parts production ** 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc FLWS.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on 2020 FCF outlook, capex cut ** CNX Resources Corp CNX.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises on 2020 FCF outlook, capex cut ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Slips on Q4 loss, lower production ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Street View: General Electric's cash flow target underscores turnaround story * Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Illumina: Falls as brokerages disappointed with Q1 forecast ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Tractor Supply slumps after Q4, 2020 forecast miss ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Shares down as Q4 beat fails to impress ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: down 41.1%

BUZZ-Plunges as CEO exits; co to cut jobs ** Briggs & Stratton Corp BGG.N: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Briggs & Stratton plummets after weak Q2, dividend halt ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Rises as SEC investigation terminated without action ** Sherwin-Williams Co SHW.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 miss, weak 2020 outlook ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise profit, upbeat forecast ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up as Q4 profit beats on strength in Gulf Coast margins ** Altria Inc MO.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Altria set for 2-year low after $4 bln Juul charge dents outlook ** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Dow Inc: Falls as brokerages cut PT; BMO sees weak 2020 earnings ** Hershey Inc HSY.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on largely upbeat 2020 forecast ** Chespeake Energy CHK.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls after worker killed in Texas oil well blowout ** Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc BDTX.O: up 82.3%

BUZZ-Black Diamond dazzles in first U.S. biotech IPO of 2020 ** Resolute Forest Products Inc RFP.N: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Falls on tough Q4 ** Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc SPB.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat quarterly results ** Varian Medical Systems VAR.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Down after Q1 profit miss ** Cree Inc CREE.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 forecast disappoints

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.67%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.84%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.85%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.17%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.43%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.59%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

flat

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.37%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com ; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.