BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United Parcel Service, PayPal, Boeing, Qualcomm

Reuters
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday with investors staying cautious ahead of data that is likely to confirm the COVID-19 pandemic caused the steepest pace of economic contraction since the Great Depression in the second quarter. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.90% at 26,201. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.01% at 3,219.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.14% at 10,552.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** At Home Grp Inc <HOME.N>, up 45.1% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 22.0% ** LSB Industries inc <LXU.N>, up 11.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** QEP Resources Inc <QEP.N>, down 11.2% ** Trinseo SA <TSE.N>, down 10.9% ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, down 10.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc <KNDI.O>, up 92.1% ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc <SBPH.O>, up 88.0% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 34.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, down 18% ** Jakks Pacific Inc <JAKK.O>, down 17.9% ** Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd <ANPC.O>, down 16.4% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Boeing's cash pile as production slows ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's future seems bright on 5G growth trends, Huawei ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on big profit beat as pandemic boosts home delivery demand ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: PayPal has scope for meaningful expansion in e-commerce

