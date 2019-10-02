BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United Natural Foods, Stitch Fix, Organovo, Acuity Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks fell to more than a one-month low and were set to post their sharpest drop in nearly six weeks on Wednesday, as monthly private sector hiring slowed, amplifying fears that the trade war with China was hurting the United States. .N

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.77% at 26,103.68. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.70% at 2,890.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.60% at 7,782.259. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Paychex Inc PAYX.O, up 2% ** Humana Inc HUM.N, up 1.5% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, up 1.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, down 6.1% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 5.3% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, down 5.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** VirnetX Holding Corp VHC.N, up 10.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N, down 26% ** Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. CELP.N, down 13% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Stars Group Inc TSG.O, up 33.1% ** The National Security Group Inc NSEC.O, up 14% ** Zynex Inc ZYXI.O, up 13.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, down 21.9% ** Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH.O, down 19.4% ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.O, down 18.4% ** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 26.0% BUZZ-Tumbles after Q4 profit, forecast disappoint ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 13.2% BUZZ-Gains after Piper Jaffray survey points to demand for Palforzia ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 10.5% BUZZ-Unravels after disappointing sales forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Street View: Fundamentals strong, litigation overhang remains

** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.A: down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls after decision to restructure ** Valeritas Holdings Inc VLRX.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Shares gain on debt restructuring plan

** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Shares fall on planned secondary offering ** Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Guggenheim sees Coca-Cola Energy as threat, downgrades ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades, saying stock is overpriced ** Savara Inc SVRA.O: down 58.5% BUZZ-Falls on regulatory setback for lung disease drug ** Organovo Holdings Inc ONVO.O: up 10.1% BUZZ-Rises on news of merger proposal ** Kirkland Lake Gold KL.N: up 2.2% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 2.1% ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: up 6.3% ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Gold miners gain as weak U.S. factory data stokes growth worries ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Down after Q3 sales decline ** ContraFect Corp CFRX.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-Up on positive update from FDA on anti-infective drug ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises on late-stage study results of pain drug ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAl.N: down 6.1% BUZZ-Dives on Q3 revenue forecast cut, pressures peers ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 13.6% BUZZ-Tesla rival snapping 8-day losing streak ** Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N: down 11.6% BUZZ-Tumbles on Q4 miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.86%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.57%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.80%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.72%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.09%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.55%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.93%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.