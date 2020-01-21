BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United Airlines, Tesla, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures followed Asian and European markets lower on Tuesday as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF looked set to stall a record rally on Wall Street. .N

At 9:09 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.22% at 29,215. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.29% at 3,315.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.31% at 9,146.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CSS Industries Inc <CSS.N>, up 99.1% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, up 31.4% ** Mosaic Acquisition Corp <VVNT.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 14.7% ** Titan International Inc <TWI.N>, down 10% ** China Eastern Airlines Corp <CEA>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, up 266.7% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 68.3% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 44.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Recon Technology Ltd <RCON.O>, down 15.2% ** Advaxis Inc <ADXS.O>, down 13.2% ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report co preparing for bankruptcy protection ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 1.4% premarket ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 0.4% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 1.5% premarket ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 0.8% premarket ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 1.8% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.2% premarket ** Wynn Resort WYNN.O: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-China virus outbreak sends chill down travel stocks ** TAL Education Group TAL.N: down 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as KeyBanc upgrades on promise of Victoria's Secret deal ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat on international strength ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Downside risk after recent outperformance - Bernstein ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP.O: down 11.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on stock offering filing ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Aphria: Rises after co gets nod to supply medical cannabis in EU ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Citi cuts to "neutral", says stock is "fairly valued" ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 10.6% premarket ** Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N: down 1.8% premarket ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.4% premarket ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.8% premarket ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 1.6% premarket ** Weibo WB.O: down 3.1% premarket ** iQiyi IQ.O: down 3.1% premarket ** Bilibili BILI.O: down 2.1% premarket ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: down 3.0% premarket ** Vipshop VIPS.N: down 2.8% premarket ** Pinduoduo PDD.O: down 2.8% premarket ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Joyy Inc YY.O: down 2.7% premarket ** Qudian QD.N: down 2.6% premarket ** NetEase NTES.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese firms drop as coronavirus fears mount ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA decision on cancer drug approval approaches ** Genprex Inc GNPX.O: up 266.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on 'fast track' status for lung cancer gene therapy

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.