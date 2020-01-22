BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United Airlines, Netflix, Tesla

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday as a strong forecast from IBM added to optimism over corporate earnings, while investors assessed risks from a virus outbreak in China..N

At 1328 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.27% at 29,273.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.31% at 3,331.17 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.58% at 9,425.186. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N, up 5% ** Eaton Corp PLC ETN.N, up 3.8% ** Ball Corp BLL.N, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mosaic Co MOS.N, down 5.5% ** Northern Trust Corp NTRS.O, down 5.2% ** Zion Bancorporation NA ZION.O, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Express Inc EXPR.N, up 20.2% ** CEL-SCI Corp CVM.N, up 16% ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N, up 13.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, down 53.3% ** Costamare Inc CMRE.N, down 15.7% ** Cango Inc CANG.N, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neurotrope Inc NTRP.O, up 102.8% ** One Stop Systems Inc OSS.O, up 29.8% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.O, up 25.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O, down 25.7% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O, down 25.7% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 25.7% BUZZ-Novavax slumps on stock offering plan after coronavirus-fueled rally ** Ally Financial Inc ALLY.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Ally Financial Inc: Rises on Q4 results, upbeat forecast ** ServisFirst Bancshares Inc SFBS.O: up 7.8% BUZZ-ServisFirst Bancshares: Set for its best day ever on upbeat Q4 results ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Elanco rises ahead of dual $1-bln-plus stock, convertible offerings ** Neurotrope Inc NTRP.O: up 102.8% BUZZ-Neurotrope: More than doubles on data from Alzheimer's drug study ** Eaton Corp ETN.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Eaton Corp: Hits record high on $3.3 bln hydraulics unit sale ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 20.2% BUZZ-Express Inc: Rises on plan to cut costs, shut stores ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Adaptimmune rises after upsized equity raise ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 11.9% ** Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Akcea, Ionis rise on positive trial results

** Cidara Therapeutics Inc CDTX.O: down 4.0% BUZZ-Cidara Therapeutics falls on rights offering

** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Baker Hughes: Slips on lower-than-expected Q4 profit ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Abbott rises as diabetes unit helps drive Q4 sales beat ** Matador Resources Co MTDR.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Matador Resources: JPM says co a 'catalyst-rich story', raises PT ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Tesla: Breaches $100 billion market valuation

BUZZ-Tesla: Earnings "will not disappoint" given strong China, Europe demand - Wedbush ** IBM Corp IBM.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-IBM gains on strong full-year profit forecast

BUZZ-Street View: Trend remains consistent for IBM ** Navient Corp NAVI.O: up 8.2% BUZZ-Navient Corp: Gains on Q4 profit beat ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Street View: Netflix comes out unscathed despite toughest battle yet ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Boeing Co: Jefferies, Credit Suisse cut PT on delayed return of MAX ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 25.7% BUZZ-Fuelcell Energy: Loses steam on wider-than-expected Q4 loss ** NeoPhotonics Corp NPTN.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-NeoPhotonics Corp: Rises after Needham upgrades on demand from China, West ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Zions Bancorporation: Falls on Q4 profit miss

** Ellington Financial Inc EFC.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Ellington Financial drops on stock offering

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Moderna shares spike on confirming coronavirus vaccine development

** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Ocean Power Technologies: Drops on 5.4 mln stock sale by Aspire Capital ** Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O: down 3.6% BUZZ-RBC bullish on co's ability to gain drug approvals ** Blueprint Medicines BPMC.O: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Blueprint Medicines: Down on $325 mln stock offering \

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.43%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.25%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.05%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.31%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.85%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.45%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.77%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.52%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

