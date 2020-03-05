US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United Airlines, Delta, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock indexes dropped more than 2% on Thursday as the swift spread of the coronavirus in the United States led California to declare an emergency, while airline stocks were hammered by crippled travel demand. .N

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.87% at 26,583.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.67% at 3,077.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.23% at 8,907.436. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 6.2% ** Campbell Soup Co <CPB.N>, up 2% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 12.9% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 10.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 10.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen Co <COHN.N>, up 35% ** Blue Apron Holdings <APRN.N>, up 23.5% ** Vipshop Hold Ltd <VIPS.N>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Amplify Energy <AMPY.N>, down 26.7% ** Wideopenwest Inc <WOW.N>, down 20.1% ** Veritiv Corp <VRTV.N>, down 17.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc <GNMK.O>, up 25.7% ** Co-Diagnostics <CODX.O>, up 20.1% ** MYR Group <MYRG.O>, up 19.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, down 27.1% ** CalAmp Corp <CAMP.O>, down 16.9% ** Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Keurig Dr Pepper leaks as top holders sell 40 mln shares ** Marvell Technology MRVL.O: up 13.2% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Snap SNAP.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-MKM Partners says recent sell-off offers buying opportunity, upgrades ** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 17.1% BUZZ-Eyes best day in 4 months on Q4 beat ** Zosano Pharma ZSAN.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on $11 mln stock-and-warrant deal ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 20.1% BUZZ-Jumps as FDA policy change spurs demand for coronavirus test kits ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Needham cuts forecasts on lower travel ad revenue ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat quarterly results ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q4 loss, revenue miss

** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 3.3% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 5.5% ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 7.5% ** Delta DAL.N: down 4.5% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-U.S. airline stocks in for more turbulence ** BJ's Wholesale Club BJ.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-BJ's Wholesale Club drops as Q4 comparable sales growth slows ** Meet Group MEET.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted $500 mln buyout offer from ProSieben ** Can-Fite Biopharma CANF.N: up 19.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on potential drug for coronavirus ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls on plans of greenhouse shutdowns, job cuts ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Down after Seven & i scraps Speedway deal ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 3.1% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 4.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 3.6% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 3.0% ** Capital One Financial COF.N: down 3.1% ** Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O: down 4.2% ** KeyCorp KEY.N: down 3.3% ** U.S. Bancorp USB.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-U.S. banks drop as 10-year yields slip amid coronavirus fears ** Quest Diagnostics DGX.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to launch coronavirus test next week

