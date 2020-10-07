BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United Airlines, CleanSpark, Netflix, TransEnterix, Peck Company

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, recouping losses from the previous session triggered by President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talks, while Levi Strauss hit a four-month high after posting a surprise quarterly profit. .N

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.20% at 28,107.28. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.17% at 3,400.32 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.25% at 11,294.553. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, up 6% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 5.7% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NiSource Inc NI.N, down 1% ** Cboe Global Markets, Inc CBOE.Z, down 1% ** SBA Communications Corp SBAC.O, down 0.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 26.9% ** Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NM_ph.N, up 14.5% ** American Well Corp AMWL.N, up 12.2% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Green Agriculture Inc CGA.N, down 18.9% ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** American Resources Corp AREC.O, up 152.1% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, up 67.8% ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O, up 52.9% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Electro-Sensors Inc ELSE.O, down 33.3% ** CleanSpark Inc CLSK.O, down 15.3% ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-Levi Strauss: Gains on upbeat results, retail push ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.0% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 6.0% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.4% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-U.S. airlines rebound as Trump pushes for $25 bln bailout plan ** CleanSpark Inc CLSK.O: down 15.3% BUZZ-Drops after discounted stock offering ** Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Gains after raising qtrly dividend ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Shares up on nod for COVID-19 therapy trial in Israel ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Jefferies sees turnaround under new CEO, upgrades to 'buy' ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Berenberg starts coverage with 'hold' ** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 12.7% BUZZ-Jumps after lifting H2 forecast ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades rating to "buy", hikes PT ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Pivotal raises PT to Street high on streaming domination ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 5.0% BUZZ-Slides on report of discounted equity offering ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises after Opdivo combo meets main goal in late-stage study ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises as unit posts strong Q3 sales ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT, Q3 estimates on demand recovery ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Jumps on securing $8 mln funding in China ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: down 11.3% BUZZ-Drops after fourth-quarter loss ** TransEnterix Inc TRXC.A: up 18.6% BUZZ-Rises as Japan's hospital to use co's surgical system ** RAVE Restaurant Group Inc RAVE.O: up 190.9% BUZZ-Quadruples on new hiring to lead expansion ** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc CTXR.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Citius Pharma rises on licensing agreement for stem cell therapy ** AzurRx BioPharma Inc AZRX.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Rises as CEO reassures on cash position ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Gains after applying for FDA emergency use for COVID-19 treatment ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 67.8% BUZZ-Surges on contract for solar project in Rhode Island ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Up on expanding manufacturing deal for COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 52.9% BUZZ-Surges on $10 mln commercial, agriculture projects ** Phunware Inc PHUN.O: up 26.0% BUZZ-Rises on Honeywell contracts ** Paychex Inc PAYX.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises as Q1 results beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.59%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.66%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.53%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.79%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.92%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.01%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.17%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.