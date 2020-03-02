Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-United Airlines, Biocept, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Norwegian Cruise Line

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday, recovering from steep declines amid a spell of bargain hunting, while investors hoped that monetary stimulus from central banks would help tide over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus. .N

At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.84% at 26,130.2. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.69% at 3,033.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.65% at 8,794.052. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Costco Wholesale Corp <COST.O>, up 9.7% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 8.6% ** Walmart Inc <WMT.N>, up 7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 6.8% ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc <LYV.N>, down 6.7% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 3.8% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Daxor Corp <DXR.N>, up 71.3% ** Exterran Corp <EXTN.N>, up 23.3% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, down 33.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc <KPTI.O>, up 69.3% ** Forty Seven Inc <FTSV.O>, up 61.7% ** Nucana Plc <NCNA.O>, up 48.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, down 41% ** Altimmune Inc <ALT.O>, down 25.7% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, down 23.9% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-MKM Partners upgrades to "buy" ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 39.5% BUZZ-Nearly doubles on coronavirus vaccine development update ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 11.0% BUZZ-China's JD.com gains on Q4 revenue and profit beat ** Mobile Mini Inc MINI.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Rises on $1.9 bln buyout deal ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 8.6% BUZZ-Up as Elliott pushes for changes at the social network ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 61.7% BUZZ-Jumps on Gilead's $4.9 bln deal ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 7% BUZZ-Surges on plans to provide coronavirus test kits to U.S. labs

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Thermo Fisher to benefit from expanded U.S. coronavirus testing - analyst ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 3% BUZZ-Down as Citi Research downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.6% ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 1.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 6.8% BUZZ-U.S. cruise liners fall as Japanese cruise operator files for bankruptcy ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-Apple products, services will prove more resilient in uncertain times - Oppenheimer ** PPD Inc PPD.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Brokerages upbeat about 'best-in-class asset' ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-JPM upgrades to 'neutral' on improving FCF estimate ** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: up 69.3% BUZZ-Surges after blood cancer drug succeeds late-stage study ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 42.3% BUZZ-Dives on direct stock deal ** Wave Life Sciences WVE.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected quarterly loss ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Gains as Cowen & Co upgrades to 'outperform' ** New York Times Co NYT.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Down as it flags coronavirus hit to digital ad sales ** Gulfport Energy GPOR.O: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Firefly proposes 2 nominees to board ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 23.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles on plans to raise $150 mln in equity ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 2.7%

** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: down 3.1% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 0.5% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 4.9% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Fall on higher oil prices, coronavirus fears ** GTT Communications GTT.N: down 16.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles on weak Q4 results ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Slides as UBS downgrades, halves PT on execution concerns ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 3.8% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 5.0% ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 4.9% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise as coronavirus raises policy easing chances ** Evergy EVRG.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Up as co to explore options in deal with Elliott ** Teck Resources TECK.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Virus, investor exhaustion creates buying opportunity

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.93%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.88%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.86%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.83%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.17%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.73%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.53%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 4.02%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

