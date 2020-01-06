BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Under Armour, Habit Restaurants, Salesforce.com, SmileDirectClub

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks fell for a second session on Monday, led by financial and technology stocks, as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran pushed investors toward safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds. .N

At 11:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.28% at 28,555.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.06% at 3,232.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.10% at 9,029.771. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 4.9% ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, up 3.4% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 3.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Under Armour Inc A <UAA.N>, down 4.9% ** Under Armour Inc C <UA.N>, down 4.1% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mechel PAO <MTL.N>, up 22.4% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, up 20.2% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.N>, up 12% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Coeur Mining Inc <CDE.N>, down 9.9% ** FinVolution Group <FINV.N>, down 8.9% ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CTI Industries Corp <CTIB.O>, up 316.5% ** Atyr Pharma Inc <LIFE.O>, up 41.5% ** Habit Restaurants Inc <HABT.O>, up 32.4% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Edesa Biotech Inc <EDSA.O>, down 23.6% ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc <OSMT.O>, down 16.9%

** Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Pivotal upgrades Alphabet, hopeful on Pichai regime ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Slips as JPMorgan resumes coverage with 'hold' ** Habit Restaurants Inc HABT.O: up 32.4%

BUZZ-Bounces on Yum Brands $375 mln buyout deal ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc OSMT.O: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Osmotica Pharma falls on stock offering launch ** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-Perion Network climbs after raising full-year EBITDA target

** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 10.8% BUZZ-Rises on contract for hydrogen fuel cells

** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: down 10.4% BUZZ-Slides on surprise Q2 loss, sales miss

** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 16.3% BUZZ-Shines on launch of new oral care products at Walmart BUZZ-Enjoys a "competitive moat" - Craig-Hallum

** Interpace Biosciences Inc IDXG.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Interpace Biosciences: Gains on plans of collaborative study for diagnostic test

** Commercial Metals Co CMC.N: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises as construction sector demand drives Q1 profit beat

** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades on near peak valuation

** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-HP Inc rises after Xerox secures $24 bln financing for unsolicited bid

** ATyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O: up 41.5% BUZZ-aTyr Pharma surges on $8 mln license deal

** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Up on 2020 sales outlook for rare neuromuscular disorder drug ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-RBC upgrades Salesforce.com to "top pick", hikes PT to Street-high ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O : down 3.4%

BUZZ-First Solar: Falls on $350 mln agreement to settle lawsuit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.68%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.48%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.09%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.42%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.21%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.15%

