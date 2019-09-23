BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Apple Inc boosted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Monday, even as gains were limited by mixed economic cues in the face of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 1313 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 26,959.89. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.06% at 2,993.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.04% at 8,120.803. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 4.4% ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 3.5% ** Equinix Inc <EQIX.O>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, down 4.9% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, down 4.2% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Antero Resources Corp <AR.N>, down 9.6% ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd <OR.N>, down 9.2% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc <AVDL.O>, up 31.5% ** Arotech Corp <ARTX.O>, up 30.5% ** Cesca Therapeutics Inc <KOOL.O>, up 23.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, down 43.9% ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc <AKCA.O>, down 23.6% ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc <CPRX.O>, down 16.5% ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.N: down 9.2% BUZZ-Falls on offer to buy Barkerville Gold for C$338 mln ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-SunTrust Robinson initiates coverage with 'hold' ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-JP Morgan hikes PT after meeting with management ** Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Needham upgrades to 'buy' ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-SunTrust initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises on earlier label expansion for cancer test ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: up 9.4% BUZZ-Shares rise after encouraging skin graft study ** FTS International FTSI.N: down 1.4% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: down 3.8% ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 1.1% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Offshore drillers to burn more cash before recovering from distressed territory - Citigroup ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 16.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on forecast cut, CFO resignation ** PriceSmart Inc PSMT.O: up 20.1% ** Finisar Corp FNSR.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-PriceSmart rises as co to replace Finisar in S&P SmallCap 600 ** Arotech Corp ARTX.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Greenbriar Equity to buy co ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: down 11.8% BUZZ-Slumps on FDA's clinical hold ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray starts with "overweight" ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: down 23.6% BUZZ-Tumbles to lowest in over 1-1/2 years after CEO exit ** NetSol Technologies Inc NTWK.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Up as initial data from epilepsy study shows promise ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Interim CFO plans to quit; shares fall ** Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc SCHN.O: down 5.7% BUZZ-Tumbles as Goldman downgrades to "sell" USN ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 1.4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 1.9% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-U.S. cruise operators feel the pinch after Thomas Cook collapses ** Ennis Inc EBF.N: down 7.3% BUZZ-Set for worst day in 17 months on Q2 miss ** UXIN Ltd UXIN.O: down 10.7% BUZZ-Tumbles on dismal Q3 forecast ** Boston Beer Co Inc SAM.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-'Truly in good shape' - Guggenheim ** VirTra Inc VTSI.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises on Department of Homeland Security contract ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Netflix extends losses as investors eye wave of competition ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Set for worst day in a month, biggest drag on S&P ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: up 1.7% ** Clorox Co CLX.N: down 0.6% ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 0.9% ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Barclays bullish on Kimberly-Clark, sours on Clorox ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Take-Two dips after announcing strong start from 'Borderlands 3' ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 31.5% BUZZ-Expects sleep disorder trial to finish early, shares jump ** Cree Inc CREE.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Up on partnership with New York state

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.40%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.01%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.49%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.37%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

