Companies

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech

Contributors
Ayanti Bera Reuters
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly lower on Monday as investors were cautious about progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and waited for a slew of economic reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy.

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Apple Inc boosted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Monday, even as gains were limited by mixed economic cues in the face of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 1313 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 26,959.89. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.06% at 2,993.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.04% at 8,120.803. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 4.4% ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 3.5% ** Equinix Inc <EQIX.O>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, down 4.9% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, down 4.2% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Antero Resources Corp <AR.N>, down 9.6% ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd <OR.N>, down 9.2% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc <AVDL.O>, up 31.5% ** Arotech Corp <ARTX.O>, up 30.5% ** Cesca Therapeutics Inc <KOOL.O>, up 23.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, down 43.9% ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc <AKCA.O>, down 23.6% ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc <CPRX.O>, down 16.5% ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.N: down 9.2% BUZZ-Falls on offer to buy Barkerville Gold for C$338 mln ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-SunTrust Robinson initiates coverage with 'hold' ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-JP Morgan hikes PT after meeting with management ** Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Needham upgrades to 'buy' ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-SunTrust initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises on earlier label expansion for cancer test ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: up 9.4% BUZZ-Shares rise after encouraging skin graft study ** FTS International FTSI.N: down 1.4% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: down 3.8% ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 1.1% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Offshore drillers to burn more cash before recovering from distressed territory - Citigroup ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 16.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on forecast cut, CFO resignation ** PriceSmart Inc PSMT.O: up 20.1% ** Finisar Corp FNSR.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-PriceSmart rises as co to replace Finisar in S&P SmallCap 600 ** Arotech Corp ARTX.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Greenbriar Equity to buy co ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: down 11.8% BUZZ-Slumps on FDA's clinical hold ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray starts with "overweight" ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: down 23.6% BUZZ-Tumbles to lowest in over 1-1/2 years after CEO exit ** NetSol Technologies Inc NTWK.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Up as initial data from epilepsy study shows promise ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Interim CFO plans to quit; shares fall ** Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc SCHN.O: down 5.7% BUZZ-Tumbles as Goldman downgrades to "sell" USN ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 1.4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 1.9% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-U.S. cruise operators feel the pinch after Thomas Cook collapses ** Ennis Inc EBF.N: down 7.3% BUZZ-Set for worst day in 17 months on Q2 miss ** UXIN Ltd UXIN.O: down 10.7% BUZZ-Tumbles on dismal Q3 forecast ** Boston Beer Co Inc SAM.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-'Truly in good shape' - Guggenheim ** VirTra Inc VTSI.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises on Department of Homeland Security contract ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Netflix extends losses as investors eye wave of competition ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Set for worst day in a month, biggest drag on S&P ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: up 1.7% ** Clorox Co CLX.N: down 0.6% ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 0.9% ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Barclays bullish on Kimberly-Clark, sours on Clorox ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Take-Two dips after announcing strong start from 'Borderlands 3' ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 31.5% BUZZ-Expects sleep disorder trial to finish early, shares jump ** Cree Inc CREE.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Up on partnership with New York state

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.40%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.01%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.49%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.37%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular