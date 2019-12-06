BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Yext, PagerDuty, Genesco, Big Lots

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to rise on Friday after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, adding to an upbeat mood after President Donald Trump said the trade talks with China were "moving right along"..N.N/P

At 9:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.65% at 27,858. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.63% at 3,137.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.78% at 8,374. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, up 22.4% ** Genesco Inc <GCO.N>, up 15.1% ** Westpac Banking Corp <WBK.N>, up 11.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 23.1% ** Pagerduty Inc <PD.N>, down 16.8% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 10.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc <ONTX.O>, up 29.2% ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc <APVO.O>, up 23.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Taronis Technologies Inc <TRNX.O>, down 29.7% ** Correvio Pharma Corp <CORV.O>, down 24.5% ** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNSS.O>, down 16.6% ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat FY outlook, Q2 results ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after strong quarter, FY forecast raise ** Zumiez Inc ZUMZ.O: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on higher full year outlook, Q3 revenue beat ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results beat ** Korn Ferry KFY.N: down 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides on disappointing Q3 profit forecast ** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 18.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges after narrower-than-expected loss, upbeat forecast ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 17.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars as Alzheimer's drug shows effectiveness ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $110 mln stock deal ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on quarterly profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Ulta Beauty Q3 better than feared even with headwinds in makeup ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Dollar General's internal initiatives to pay off in 2020 ** Athenex Inc ATNX.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Athenex's lead drug could become better chemo option, says SunTrust ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Uber discloses over 3,000 sexual assault reports in U.S. last year, shares slide ** Genesco Inc GCO.N: up 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after co beats Q3 profit estimates, raises FY outlook ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares dip as Jefferies cuts to "hold", citing aggressive competition ** PagerDuty Inc PD.N: down 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record low on bleak outlook ** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 23.1% premarket BUZZ-Set for worst day ever on gloomy forecast, PT cuts ** Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd XIN.N: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 results ** Trade Desk Inc TTD.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Set to benefit on U.S. elections, says Needham; upgrades to 'buy' ** Iveric Bio Inc ISEE.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Eye disease specialist Iveric dips on planned stock offering ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Barclays downgrades, cuts PT ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.0% premarket CORRECTED-BUZZ-Up after China-made Model 3 cars secure new energy vehicle subsidies ** Correvio Pharma Corp CORV.O: down 24.5% premarket BUZZ-Canada's Correvio falls as FDA staffers express doubt on heart drug ** Sierra Oncology Inc SRRA.O: up 24.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Oppenheimer initiates with "outperform" ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd BHVN.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Gets green light for Alzheimer's study to continue, shares jump ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Slides on concerns over revenue slowdown ** Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology BHAT.O: up 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on pact for majority stake in Fuzhou Csfctech ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 22.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q3 results ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Cloud firm Dynatrace down on heavy volume after pricing secondary offering ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Evercore moves to sidelines, cuts PT

