BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Spotify, Nio, Banks

U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday on hopes of a China-led recovery from an economic slump brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, with investors brushing aside a domestic surge in new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend. .N
At 10:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.35% at 26,177.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.54% at 3,178.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.96% at 10,407.342. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 6.4% ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, up 6.8% ** Principal Financial Group Inc <PFG.O>, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dominion Energy Inc <D.N>, down 5.7% ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 1.5% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, down 3% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lemonade Inc <LMND.N>, up 31.4% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 28.3% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ayro Inc <AYRO.O>, up 72.8% ** LM Funding America <LMFA.O>, up 70.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BELLUS Health Inc <BLU.O>, down 77.1% ** Obseva SA <OBSV.O>, down 37.9% ** Eltek Ltd <ELTK.O>, down 19.9% ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Gains on $2.65 billion Postmates deal Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65 bln all-stock deal - Bloomberg News ** Safe-T Group SFET.OSFET.TA: up 6.9% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 revenue outlook ** Endologix ELGX.O: down 65.6% BUZZ-Plunges after filing for bankruptcy ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades to 'underperform' on valuation ** Fastly FSLY.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Falls as Piper Sandler downgrades stock on valuation concerns ** Emergent EBS.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Up on deal to make drug substance for J&J's COVID-19 vaccine ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody cocktail moves into late-stage trials ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 28.3% BUZZ-Nio leads a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese firms on revival hopes ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows emergency use of COVID-19 antigen tests ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.3%
BUZZ-U.S. banks track rise in yields on risk-on sentiment ** Sally Beauty SBH.N: up 5%
BUZZ-Rises as strong sales momentum continues into June ** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Climbs on $310 mln deal to sell rail assets ** Niu Technologies NIU.O: up 20.5%
BUZZ-Surges on jump in Q2 e-scooter sales ** Immunomedics IMMU.O: up 6.2%
BUZZ-Up on positive study data for breast cancer therapy ** Forum Energy Tech FET.N: down 21.4%
BUZZ-Plunges on bankruptcy warning ** Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N: up 6.4%
BUZZ-Scales over 4-month high on upbeat output forecast
