BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Nio, Spotify, Endologix, Safe-T Group

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as bets on China leading the revival from a coronavirus-driven downturn helped investors look past a domestic surge in new infections. .N
At 8:13 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.48% at 26,139. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.21% at 3,166.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.19% at 10,479. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Legg Mason <LM.N>, up 34.8% ** Marcus Corp <MCS.N>, up 7.6% ** The Brink's Co <BCO.N>, up 22.2% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 24.1% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, down 13.4% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Rosehill Resources Inc <ROSEU.O>, up 105.0% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** BELLUS Health Inc <BLU.O>, down 75.9% ** Endologix Inc <ELGX.O>, down 50.6% ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 6.4% premarket Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65 bln all-stock deal - Bloomberg News ** Safe-T Group SFET.OSFET.TA: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Safe-T Group: Jumps on upbeat Q2 revenue outlook ** Endologix ELGX.O: down 50.6% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after filing for bankruptcy ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades to 'underperform' on valuation ** Fastly FSLY.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Piper Sandler downgrades stock on valuation concerns ** Emergent EBS.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on deal to make drug substance for J&J's COVID-19 vaccine ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody cocktail moves into late-stage trials ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 21.7% premarket BUZZ-Nio leads a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese firms on revival hopes ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows emergency use of COVID-19 antigen tests
