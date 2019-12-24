BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Microbot Medical, Seadrill, Apache Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street dipped from near-record levels heading into the Christmas break on Tuesday, as investors paused after a rally propelled by improving U.S.-China trade relations and lingering optimism about the health of the domestic economy. .N

At 10:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 28,532.98. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.04% at 3,222.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 8,943.327. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, up 2% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 1.8% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 1.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 2.4% ** Synopsys Inc <SNPS.O>, down 1.6% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, down 1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, up 26.5% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <RYCE.N>, up 23.2% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, up 10.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Clps Inc <CLPS.O>, up 85.1% ** Microbot Medical <MBOT.O>, up 72.5% ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc <PTI.O>, up 48.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liminal BioSciences Inc <LMNL.O>, down 16.1% ** Monopar Therapeutics Inc <MNPR.O>, down 9.2% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 8.1% ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Uber edges higher as founder Travis Kalanick resigns from board ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 2.0% BUZZ- Rises for fourth day as RBC sets Street high price target ** Cel-Sci Corp CVM.A: down 5.8% BUZZ- Drops on discounted stock offering ** Transocean Ltd RIG.N: up 2.8% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: up 7.2% ** Borr Drilling BORR.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Pick up in floater rig activity is imminent - Evercore ISI ** NewLink Genetics NLNK.O: up 17.6% BUZZ- Rises on licensing deal for its cancer treatment ** Kodiak Sciences KOD.O: up 10.6% BUZZ- J.P. Morgan starts coverage with "Overweight" ** Correvio Pharma CORV.O: down 5.9% BUZZ- Falls after FDA declines to approve heart drug ** Microbot Medical MBOT.O: up 72.5% BUZZ-Microbot Medical's rally continues as brokerage upbeat on co's surgical robot ** WESCO International Inc WCC.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-Wesco offers $90/share to buy Anixter, shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.03%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.02%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.21%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.25%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.07%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.13%

