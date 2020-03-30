US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Lyft, Abbott, cruise operators, airlines

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors guessing at their economic impact. .N

At 9:58 ET, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.68% at 2,558.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.06% at 7,582.117. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, up 8.3% ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, up 6.7% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, up 6.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean <RCL.N>, down 14.6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 14% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 13.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Owens & Minor <OMI.N>, up 52.5% ** Aim Immunotech <AIM.N>, up 29.2% ** Alpha Pro Tech <APT.N>, up 21.8% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AG Mortgage <MITT.N>, down 26.8% ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp <WMC.N>, down 27.9% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Plus Therapt Inc <PSTV.O>, up 44.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Eldorado Resorts <ERI.O>, down 24.9% ** US Gold Corp <USAU.O>, down 23.6% ** Service Properties <SVC.O>, down 22.1% ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for test to detect COVID-19 in minutes ** Uber Technologies UBER.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-RBC lowers profitability estimates on coronavirus impact ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls after depression treatment fails to meet study primary goal ** Abeona Therapeutics ABEO.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 delays clinical trials ** Carnival CCL.N: down 14.0% ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 14.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 12.6% BUZZ-Cruise operators: Stocks crash after Berenberg slashes price targets ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Gilead remains favored large-cap biotech in tough environment - analyst ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 13.0% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 13.0% ** Southwest LUV.N: down 3.2% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 9.7% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 16.5% BUZZ-U.S. airlines await release of coronavirus aid, shares fall ** Lyft LYFT.O: down 8.0% BUZZ-Cowen & Co cuts PT, estimates amid coronavirus crisis ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 44.4% BUZZ-Soars after licensing deal to expand cancer drug pipeline ** AG Mortgage MITT.N: down 26.8% BUZZ-AG Mortgage drops as co suspends dividend, sells agency residential portfolio ** Cal-Maine Foods CALM.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Up on Q3 beat; seen no COVID-19 related disruptions yet ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises on plans to test coronavirus vaccine on humans

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.87%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.56%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.43%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.38%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.75%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.60%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.20%

