BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Dominion Energy, Safe-T Group

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as bets on China leading the revival from a coronavirus-driven downturn helped investors look past a domestic surge in new infections over the long weekend. .N

At 6:51 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.40% at 26,120. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.13% at 3,164.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.17% at 10,476.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** China Life Insurance Co <LFC.N>, up 22.1% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 15.0% ** Ladder Capital Corp <LADR.N>, up 11.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, down 29.8% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 17.3% ** Culp Inc <CULP.N>, down 9.2% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** LM Funding America <LMFA.O>, up 123.6% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, up 45.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Endologix Inc <ELGX.O>, down 35.1% ** BELLUS Health Inc <BLU.O>, down 16.8% ** Lightbridge Corp <LTBR.O>, down 14.2% ** Dominion Energy D.N: up 5.8% premarket Rises on Berkshire Hathaway deal for gas assets

Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 bln ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 5.4% premarket Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65 bln all-stock deal - Bloomberg News ** Safe-T Group SFET.OSFET.TA: up 17.2% premarket BUZZ-Safe-T Group: Jumps on upbeat Q2 revenue outlook

