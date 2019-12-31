BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Dick's Sporting, Tencent, Schlumberger

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a dip at the open, as President Donald Trump disclosed the date and location for the signing of the much-awaited initial U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.09% at 28,435.14. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.07% at 3,219.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.04% at 8,942.248. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 1.6% ** DuPont de Nemours Inc <DD.N>, up 1.3% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, up 1.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, down 2% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 1.7% ** Schlumberger Ltd <SLB.N>, down 1.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 12.2 % ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc <MTNB.N>, up 11.8% ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, up 11.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Core Laboratories N.V. <CLB.N>, down 20.1% ** Unique Fabricating Inc <UFAB.N>, down 7.9% ** Graham Corp <GHM.N>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 71.8% ** Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>, up 45.7% ** Fuelcell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, up 34.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, down 17.5% ** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARDS.O>, down 10.8% ** Molecular Data Inc <MKD.O>, down 10.4% ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Slips on Venmo outage ** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 18.3% BUZZ-Sol-Gel's acne drug could emerge as a significant topical treatment - Jefferies ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Jumps after Morgan Stanley takes stake ** Core Laboratories N.V. CLB.N: down 20.1% BUZZ-Set for worst day in nearly 2 decades on weak outlook, dividend cut ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Up as it leads consortium to buy stake in Universal Music ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises as brokerage raises PT following upbeat results ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 7.2% BUZZ-Rises on contract extension for drilling rigs in Middle East ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 71.8% BUZZ-Surges after co submits marketing application for heart device ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Cowen raises PT, annual earnings estimates ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law; Uber shares fall

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.07%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.07%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.28%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.15%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

