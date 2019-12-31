BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Dick's Sporting, Tencent, Schlumberger

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a dip at the open, as President Donald Trump disclosed the date and location for the signing of the much-awaited initial U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.09% at 28,435.14. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.07% at 3,219.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.04% at 8,942.248. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 1.6% ** DuPont de Nemours Inc <DD.N>, up 1.3% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, up 1.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, down 2% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 1.7% ** Schlumberger Ltd <SLB.N>, down 1.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 12.2 % ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc <MTNB.N>, up 11.8% ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, up 11.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Core Laboratories N.V. <CLB.N>, down 20.1% ** Unique Fabricating Inc <UFAB.N>, down 7.9% ** Graham Corp <GHM.N>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 71.8% ** Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>, up 45.7% ** Fuelcell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, up 34.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, down 17.5% ** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARDS.O>, down 10.8% ** Molecular Data Inc <MKD.O>, down 10.4% ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Slips on Venmo outage ** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 18.3% BUZZ-Sol-Gel's acne drug could emerge as a significant topical treatment - Jefferies ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Jumps after Morgan Stanley takes stake ** Core Laboratories N.V. CLB.N: down 20.1% BUZZ-Set for worst day in nearly 2 decades on weak outlook, dividend cut ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Up as it leads consortium to buy stake in Universal Music ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises as brokerage raises PT following upbeat results ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 7.2% BUZZ-Rises on contract extension for drilling rigs in Middle East ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 71.8% BUZZ-Surges after co submits marketing application for heart device ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Cowen raises PT, annual earnings estimates ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law; Uber shares fall

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.07%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.07%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.28%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.15%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular