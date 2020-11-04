BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Alibaba, solar energy stocks, big tech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open sharply higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result. .N

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.56% at 27,529. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.80% at 3,422, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 3.60% at 11,671.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Zymeworks ZYME.N, up 17.1% ** Uber Technologies UBER.N, up 12.5% ** Azek Company AZEK.N, up 11.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Everest Re Group RE.N, down 14.2% ** Clearwater Paper CLW.N, down 13.1% ** Nabors Industries NBR.N, down 8.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Digirad Corp DRAD.O, up 27.4% ** Lordstown Motors Equity Warrant RIDEW.O, up 19.1% ** Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co HOFVW.O, up 19.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives IEAWW.O, down 23.1% ** Kura Oncology KURA.O, down 14.6% ** Allogene Therapeutics ALLO.O, down 13.4%

** Alibaba BABA.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Remains top internet mega-cap pick

** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: up 27.4% premarket BUZZ-Digirad gains on sale of mobile healthcare unit ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 0.6% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.4% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks track Treasury yields lower on election uncertainty ** Enphase ENPH.O: down 3.1% premarket ** Sunpower SPWR.O: down 5.6% premarket ** First Solar FSLR.O: down 4.7% premarket ** Solaredge SEDG.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. solar energy stocks fall as election race tightens ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 12.5% premarket ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after winning bid to keep California drivers as contractors ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.5% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.8% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks up as crude rises after Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 6.9% premarket ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Health insurers rise amid ongoing tight U.S. election race ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.5% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 3.9% premarket ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 3.9% premarket ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Big Tech jumps amid tightening White House race

** Supernus Pharma SUPN.O: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as seizure medication drives strong Q3 results ** Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC.O: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Tabula Rasa HealthCare down on revenue fall ** Mercury Systems MRCY.O: down 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips on lower Q1 profit as expenses rise ** Nabors Industries Ltd NBR.N: down 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Slips after Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Roku ROKU.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Super Micro Computer SMCI.O: up 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on earnings beat for Q1 ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Fox Corp rises after brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q1 ** Vertiv Holdings VRT.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Vertiv Holdings rises on Q3 revenue beat

