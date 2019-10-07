US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Akcea Therapeutics, E*Trade Financial, Match Group

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the trade talks later in the week, following a roller-coaster start to the month on fears that the U.S. economy could be sliding into a recession. .N

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.43% at 26,459.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.47% at 2,938.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.41% at 7,949.792. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O, up 3.1% ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O, up 2.6% ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N, up 1.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N, down 3.6% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, down 2.9% ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** InfuSystem Holdings Inc INFU.N, up 17% ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N, up 10.6% ** Triple-S Management Corp GTS.N, up 8.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Sunlands Online Education Group STG.N, down 7.1% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O, up 37% ** FRONTEO Inc Drc FTEO.O, up 21.3% ** Priority Technology Holdings Inc PRTH.O, up 16% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM.O, down 25.2% ** Capricor Therape CAPR.O, down 18.6% ** TuanChe Ltd TC.O, down 13.4% ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 37.0% BUZZ-Akcea surges on new licensing deal with Pfizer

** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 5.4% BUZZ-Slips after CFO resigns ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 11.9% BUZZ-Drops on stock sale plan ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-RBC raises PT on gaming and data center demand growth ** Pfenex Inc PFNX.A: up 7.6% BUZZ-Shares surge on FDA approval of osteoporosis drug ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rides higher on Citi upgrade ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc INNT.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Jumps on deal to acquire Israel's RDD Pharma ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Amag Pharma's preterm birth therapy likely to win FDA panel's backing - Leerink ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Up after Nomura upgrades and raises PT ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 2.2% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Trump administration plugs solar panel tariff loophole ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Slips after UAW rejects latest offer ** Kopin Corp KOPN.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Rises on license and royalty agreement with Solos ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 10.6% BUZZ-Rises on sale of JV interest to partner Qatar Gas ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Rises as UBS raises to 'buy', sees most value among peers ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 16.3% BUZZ-Shares jump on improved survival data from prostate cancer drug ** RingCentral Inc RNG.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Eyes record high after JPM upgrades to 'overweight' on Avaya deal USN ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O: up 23.3% BUZZ-Sienna Biopharma up on marketing application for hair removal treatment ** Coherus Biosciences Inc CHRS.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Coherus growth durable, with or without Sandoz - Cowen ** ArQule Inc ARQL.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Upcoming cancer therapy trial data to boost stock - Leerink

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.30%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.64%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.36%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.41%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.53%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.46%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.61%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.71%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular