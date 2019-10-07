BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Akcea Therapeutics, E*Trade Financial, Match Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the trade talks later in the week, following a roller-coaster start to the month on fears that the U.S. economy could be sliding into a recession. .N

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.43% at 26,459.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.47% at 2,938.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.41% at 7,949.792. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O, up 3.1% ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O, up 2.6% ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N, up 1.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N, down 3.6% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, down 2.9% ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** InfuSystem Holdings Inc INFU.N, up 17% ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N, up 10.6% ** Triple-S Management Corp GTS.N, up 8.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Sunlands Online Education Group STG.N, down 7.1% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O, up 37% ** FRONTEO Inc Drc FTEO.O, up 21.3% ** Priority Technology Holdings Inc PRTH.O, up 16% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM.O, down 25.2% ** Capricor Therape CAPR.O, down 18.6% ** TuanChe Ltd TC.O, down 13.4% ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 37.0% BUZZ-Akcea surges on new licensing deal with Pfizer

** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 5.4% BUZZ-Slips after CFO resigns ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 11.9% BUZZ-Drops on stock sale plan ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-RBC raises PT on gaming and data center demand growth ** Pfenex Inc PFNX.A: up 7.6% BUZZ-Shares surge on FDA approval of osteoporosis drug ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rides higher on Citi upgrade ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc INNT.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Jumps on deal to acquire Israel's RDD Pharma ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Amag Pharma's preterm birth therapy likely to win FDA panel's backing - Leerink ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Up after Nomura upgrades and raises PT ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 2.2% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Trump administration plugs solar panel tariff loophole ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Slips after UAW rejects latest offer ** Kopin Corp KOPN.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Rises on license and royalty agreement with Solos ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 10.6% BUZZ-Rises on sale of JV interest to partner Qatar Gas ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Rises as UBS raises to 'buy', sees most value among peers ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 16.3% BUZZ-Shares jump on improved survival data from prostate cancer drug ** RingCentral Inc RNG.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Eyes record high after JPM upgrades to 'overweight' on Avaya deal USN ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O: up 23.3% BUZZ-Sienna Biopharma up on marketing application for hair removal treatment ** Coherus Biosciences Inc CHRS.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Coherus growth durable, with or without Sandoz - Cowen ** ArQule Inc ARQL.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Upcoming cancer therapy trial data to boost stock - Leerink

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.30%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.64%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.36%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.41%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.53%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.46%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.61%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.71%

