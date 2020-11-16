BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Alterity Therapeutics, Virgin

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow hit a record high on Monday after Moderna became the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising hopes of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession. .N

At 12:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.47% at 29,913.84. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.05% at 3,622.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.59% at 11,898.579. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 12.1 % ** Technipfmc Plc FTI.N, up 9.3 % ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N, up 9.1 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG.N, down 4 % ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N, down 4 % ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N, down 2.9 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** HighPoint Resources Corp HPR.N, up 38 % ** Foundation Building Materials Inc FBM.N, up 26.3 % ** JP Morgan U.S. Value Factor ETF JVAL.N, up 23.5 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund FMO.N, down 34.6 % ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N, down 18 % ** Bank of Montreal Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Inverse Leveraged Etn NRGD.N, down 15.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alterity Therapeutics Limited ATHE.O, up 130.4 % ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc CBAT.O, up 49.4 % ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, up 34.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** RAPT Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O, down 46.7 % ** Francesca's Holdings Corporation FRAN.O, down 32.9 % ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, down 17.5 % ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-F5 Networks: Rises as JPM upgrades to 'overweight' ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Chembio: Rises after Brazil regulatory approves COVID-19 antigen test

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Apple Inc: Evercore sees return to growth in China

** Obseva SA OBSV.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ- ObsEva SA: Up on positive data from preterm labor treatment study ** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-CS says CSX Corp top pick among rail operators, raises PT ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 38.8%

BUZZ-Adamis Pharma: Sinks on second FDA rejection for opioid overdose treatment ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.4%

** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.9%

** American Express Co AXP.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-U.S. card firms jump on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine cheer ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks: Rises on Q1 beat, forecast ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 5.9% ** Delta Airlines Inc DAL.N: up 4.7% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 6.4% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 3.2% ** Hyatt Hotels Corporation H.N: up 2.0% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 12.1% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 9.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 8.0% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Travel stocks rise after Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine 94.5% effective ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Inovio: Rises on FDA nod to start mid-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Maiden Holdings Ltd MHLD.O: up 29.1%

BUZZ-Maiden Holdings: Rises on Q3 profit ** Bentley Systems Inc BSY.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Bentley Systems: RBC bullish on long-term performance, upgrades to outperform

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.3% ** Bank of America Corporation BAC.N: up 1.9% ** Wells Fargo & CompanyWFC.N: up 3.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on positive vaccine data ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Moderna: Jumps as vaccine shows 94.5% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: up 2.6% ** Metlife Inc MET.N: up 2.9% ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-U.S. big insurers up on rising vaccine hope ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 5.1% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Cinema operators rise following Moderna's coronavirus vaccine data ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 7.0%

BUZZ-BeyondSpring: Up as therapy for cancer patients meets main study goal ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 2.0% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 0.7% ** Electronic Art Inc EA.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Video game cos down after positive COVID-19 vaccine data ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O: up 24.2%

BUZZ-HD Supply hits record high on Home Depot's $8 bln buyout bid ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Virgin Galactic: Delays test flight due to New Mexico lockdown ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE.O: up 130.4%

BUZZ-Alterity Therapeutics Ltd: Surges on patent win for neurodegenerative disease treatments ** FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-FLIR Systems: Rises on securing $32 mln in orders from U.S. Army ** McKesson Corporation MCK.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-McKesson Corp: Up after positive early data from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine study ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Tonix Pharma: Up as COVID-19 vaccine candidate elicits immune response in animal studies ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Uber, Lyft rise on optimism around Moderna's vaccine data

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.67%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.79%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

up 5.32%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.99%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.53%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.07%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.95%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.49%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.43%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

