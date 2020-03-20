BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Accenture, Bellerophon, Boeing, Carnival
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street erased early gains to fall 1% on Friday, as the state of New York ordered all non-essential workers to stay home to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has fueled the worst monthly rout in U.S. equities in three decades. .N
At 16:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.87% at 19,912.5. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.25% at 2,379.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.47% at 7,117.269. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 27.3% ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, up 26.1% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 22% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 11.9% ** Loews Corp <L.N>, down 10.6% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc <BLPH.O>, up 401.5% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 62.3% ** Penn National Gaming Inc <PENN.O>, up 61.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 51.9% ** Pensare Acquisition Corp <WRLS.O>, down 35.9% ** Virco Mfg Corp <VIRC.O>, down 33.3% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises on considering production pause due to coronavirus ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 29.1% BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves emergency use of coronavirus test ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 3.8% ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 6.8% BUZZ-Mylan, Teva soar after ramping up malaria drug output for potential COVID-19 use ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 7.2% BUZZ-AT&T expects material impact from coronavirus outbreak, shares drop ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 19.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 9.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 13.7% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 16.8% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 12.7% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 3.2% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.4% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 4.1% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 15.3% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 22.0% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.7% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 17.3% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 27.3%
** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 9.2% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises rise as stimulus measures offer comfort ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-Brokerages positive about Uber's recovery after coronavirus crisis ends ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 22.1% BUZZ-Jumps on plans to test protein to prevent COVID-19
** Accenture Plc ACN.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Brokerages cut Accenture PTs, but positive on co's ability to navigate crisis ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 6.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.7% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 9.2% BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as stimulus bonanza lifts crude prices ** Sibanye Gold SBSW.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Gold miners surge on speculative interest ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Rises on cost cutting efforts amid coronavirus hit ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees potential cash crunch ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Mizuho starts with 'buy' as it sees WFE rebound ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: up 5.8% ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 6.2% ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Procedure volumes for dental cos to return in 2nd half of 2020 - Jefferies ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 16.0% BUZZ-Surges as brokerages raise PT on coronavirus immunity ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O: up 401.5% BUZZ-Bellerophon skyrockets as FDA allows emergency use of therapy for coronavirus ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 25.9% BUZZ-Rises on $4 mln order for coronavirus test ** Delek US Holdings Inc DK.N: up 30.1% BUZZ-Soars as Icahn reports nearly 15% stake, pushes for deal talks with CVR Energy ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-J.P.Morgan remains bullish, shares rise ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 10.7% BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades amid coronavirus fears ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-At Home Group falls as stores to stay shut for one week due to COVID-19 outbreak ** Luby's Inc LUB.N: down 42.3% BUZZ-Hits record low on temporary restaurant closures amid coronavirus outbreak ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: up 31.3% ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 14.6% BUZZ-Car rental stocks rally on stimulus hopes
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 2.95%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.43%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 3.63%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.92%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.05%
Health
.SPXHC
down 1.56%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 1.66%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.30%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 1.72%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.30%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 2.57%
(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)
((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending