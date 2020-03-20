BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Accenture, Bellerophon, Boeing, Carnival

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street erased early gains to fall 1% on Friday, as the state of New York ordered all non-essential workers to stay home to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has fueled the worst monthly rout in U.S. equities in three decades. .N

At 16:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.87% at 19,912.5. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.25% at 2,379.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.47% at 7,117.269. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 27.3% ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, up 26.1% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 22% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 11.9% ** Loews Corp <L.N>, down 10.6% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc <BLPH.O>, up 401.5% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 62.3% ** Penn National Gaming Inc <PENN.O>, up 61.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 51.9% ** Pensare Acquisition Corp <WRLS.O>, down 35.9% ** Virco Mfg Corp <VIRC.O>, down 33.3% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises on considering production pause due to coronavirus ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 29.1% BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves emergency use of coronavirus test ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 3.8% ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 6.8% BUZZ-Mylan, Teva soar after ramping up malaria drug output for potential COVID-19 use ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 7.2% BUZZ-AT&T expects material impact from coronavirus outbreak, shares drop ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 19.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 9.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 13.7% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 16.8% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 12.7% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 3.2% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.4% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 4.1% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 15.3% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 22.0% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.7% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 17.3% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 27.3%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 9.2% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises rise as stimulus measures offer comfort ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-Brokerages positive about Uber's recovery after coronavirus crisis ends ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 22.1% BUZZ-Jumps on plans to test protein to prevent COVID-19

** Accenture Plc ACN.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Brokerages cut Accenture PTs, but positive on co's ability to navigate crisis ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 6.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.7% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 9.2% BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as stimulus bonanza lifts crude prices ** Sibanye Gold SBSW.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Gold miners surge on speculative interest ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Rises on cost cutting efforts amid coronavirus hit ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees potential cash crunch ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Mizuho starts with 'buy' as it sees WFE rebound ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: up 5.8% ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 6.2% ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Procedure volumes for dental cos to return in 2nd half of 2020 - Jefferies ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 16.0% BUZZ-Surges as brokerages raise PT on coronavirus immunity ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O: up 401.5% BUZZ-Bellerophon skyrockets as FDA allows emergency use of therapy for coronavirus ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 25.9% BUZZ-Rises on $4 mln order for coronavirus test ** Delek US Holdings Inc DK.N: up 30.1% BUZZ-Soars as Icahn reports nearly 15% stake, pushes for deal talks with CVR Energy ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-J.P.Morgan remains bullish, shares rise ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 10.7% BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades amid coronavirus fears ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-At Home Group falls as stores to stay shut for one week due to COVID-19 outbreak ** Luby's Inc LUB.N: down 42.3% BUZZ-Hits record low on temporary restaurant closures amid coronavirus outbreak ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: up 31.3% ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 14.6% BUZZ-Car rental stocks rally on stimulus hopes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.95%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.43%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 3.63%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.92%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.05%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.56%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.66%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.72%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.57%

