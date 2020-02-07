BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Abbvie, Gilead, Tesla, Skechers, Ford

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally, as investors digested a report that showed strength in U.S. labor market, while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 12:22 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.58% at 29,210.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.16% at 3,340.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 9,568.806. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nortonlifelock Inc NLOK.O, up 12.9% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, up 9.8% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, down 10.2% ** Fleetcor Technologies Inc FLT.N, down 7.2% ** Verisign Inc VRSN.O, down 6.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Youdao Inc DAO.N, up 22.3% ** China Online Education Group COE.N, up 15% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N, up 13.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myomo Inc MYO.N, down 28.9% ** Silvercrp Metals Inc SVM.N, down 18.5% ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N, down 18.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Benitec Biopharma Ltd BNTC.O, up 43.5% ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O, up 26.3% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O, up 23.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Zogenix Inc Ord ZGNX.O, down 33.4% ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O, down 31.9% ** LeMaitre Vascular Inc LMAT.O, down 17.2% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: up 5.3% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat 2020 profit forecast, better-than-expected Q4 ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 10.4% BUZZ-Tracking best day ever after co steps on profit pedal ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.2% ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Amazon could buy rights to WWE's streaming network - Needham ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Could become M&A or activist target - Jefferies ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Investors turn skeptical as Wall Street skews to "sell" ** Skechers USA Inc SKX.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly sales beat ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 10.2% BUZZ-Uncharacteristic soft quarter raises eyebrows ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 15.8% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 5.6% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 3.8% ** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: down 3.5% ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Street View: Capital crunch puts Aurora Cannabis in a tight spot ** Manitowoc Co MTW.N: down 14.8% BUZZ-Plunges on Q4 sales miss ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: down 33.4% ** GW Pharmaceuticals Plc GWPH.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Latest epilepsy drug data underwhelms, approval still seen- analysts ** Assertio Therapeutics ASRT.O: up 50.0% BUZZ-Soars on sale of opioid pain treatments to Collegium ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 13.1% BUZZ-Falls on upsized $82.3 mln stock offering ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-CS downgrades Ford Motor citing execution thorns on path to recovery BUZZ-Appoints new COO days after giving bleak 2020 outlook

** Resonant Inc RESN.O: down 22.5% BUZZ-Drops on planned stock offering ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: down 31.9% BUZZ-Slumps after quarterly loss, CEO exit

** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 3.3% ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Tumbles after ICE gets cold feet on deal talks

** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Feathers ruffled on coronavirus hit to forecast ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: down 12.4% BUZZ-Slumps on stock deal

** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 31.6% BUZZ-Plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** Catalyst Biosciences Inc CBIO.O: up 14.1% BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from trial of bleeding disorder therapy

** Stericycle Inc SRCL.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Rises on $462.5 mln deal to sell unit ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 13.6% BUZZ-Set for best day ever as brokerages optimistic on upbeat Q4 results ** Rapt Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Drops on $75 mln equity raise ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 0.6% BUZZ-Falls after co cuts quarterly dividend by 91% ** Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc SLRX.O: down 56.3% BUZZ-Set for record low open on unit offering ** FGL Holdings FG.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Rises on Fidelity National's $2.7 bln deal to buy co ** Ocular Therapeutix Inc OCUL.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from eye therapy study ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 3.3% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Cruise liners drop as virus fears seen hurting consumer sentiment ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Slides as Macau operations halted, earnings disappoint ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N: down 18.1% BUZZ-Tumbles on Q2 revenue, profit miss ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: up 9.8% BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 results beat on cost cuts ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdinngs Inc CRBP.O: down 6.7% BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Avantor Inc AVTR.N: down 8.2% BUZZ-Falls on quarterly sales miss

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: down 37.9% BUZZ-Plunges on $7.5 mln stock offering ** PennyMac Financial Services Inc PFSI.N: up 6.1% BUZZ- Jumps on solid quarterly results ** Columbia Sportswear Co COLM.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat 2020 profit forecast, quarterly miss ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Analysts upbeat on upcoming titles, CoD Mobile

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.27%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.45%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.15%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.16%

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

