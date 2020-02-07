US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Abbvie, Gilead, Tesla, Skechers, Ford

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN SMITH

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally, as investors digested a report that showed strength in U.S. labor market, while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus epidemic.

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally, as investors digested a report that showed strength in U.S. labor market, while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 12:22 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.58% at 29,210.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.16% at 3,340.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 9,568.806. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nortonlifelock Inc NLOK.O, up 12.9% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, up 9.8% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, down 10.2% ** Fleetcor Technologies Inc FLT.N, down 7.2% ** Verisign Inc VRSN.O, down 6.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Youdao Inc DAO.N, up 22.3% ** China Online Education Group COE.N, up 15% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N, up 13.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myomo Inc MYO.N, down 28.9% ** Silvercrp Metals Inc SVM.N, down 18.5% ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N, down 18.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Benitec Biopharma Ltd BNTC.O, up 43.5% ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O, up 26.3% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O, up 23.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Zogenix Inc Ord ZGNX.O, down 33.4% ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O, down 31.9% ** LeMaitre Vascular Inc LMAT.O, down 17.2% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: up 5.3% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat 2020 profit forecast, better-than-expected Q4 ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 10.4% BUZZ-Tracking best day ever after co steps on profit pedal ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.2% ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Amazon could buy rights to WWE's streaming network - Needham ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Could become M&A or activist target - Jefferies ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Investors turn skeptical as Wall Street skews to "sell" ** Skechers USA Inc SKX.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly sales beat ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 10.2% BUZZ-Uncharacteristic soft quarter raises eyebrows ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 15.8% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 5.6% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 3.8% ** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: down 3.5% ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Street View: Capital crunch puts Aurora Cannabis in a tight spot ** Manitowoc Co MTW.N: down 14.8% BUZZ-Plunges on Q4 sales miss ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: down 33.4% ** GW Pharmaceuticals Plc GWPH.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Latest epilepsy drug data underwhelms, approval still seen- analysts ** Assertio Therapeutics ASRT.O: up 50.0% BUZZ-Soars on sale of opioid pain treatments to Collegium ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 13.1% BUZZ-Falls on upsized $82.3 mln stock offering ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-CS downgrades Ford Motor citing execution thorns on path to recovery BUZZ-Appoints new COO days after giving bleak 2020 outlook

** Resonant Inc RESN.O: down 22.5% BUZZ-Drops on planned stock offering ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: down 31.9% BUZZ-Slumps after quarterly loss, CEO exit

** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 3.3% ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Tumbles after ICE gets cold feet on deal talks

** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Feathers ruffled on coronavirus hit to forecast ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: down 12.4% BUZZ-Slumps on stock deal

** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 31.6% BUZZ-Plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** Catalyst Biosciences Inc CBIO.O: up 14.1% BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from trial of bleeding disorder therapy

** Stericycle Inc SRCL.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Rises on $462.5 mln deal to sell unit ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 13.6% BUZZ-Set for best day ever as brokerages optimistic on upbeat Q4 results ** Rapt Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Drops on $75 mln equity raise ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 0.6% BUZZ-Falls after co cuts quarterly dividend by 91% ** Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc SLRX.O: down 56.3% BUZZ-Set for record low open on unit offering ** FGL Holdings FG.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Rises on Fidelity National's $2.7 bln deal to buy co ** Ocular Therapeutix Inc OCUL.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from eye therapy study ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 3.3% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Cruise liners drop as virus fears seen hurting consumer sentiment ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Slides as Macau operations halted, earnings disappoint ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N: down 18.1% BUZZ-Tumbles on Q2 revenue, profit miss ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: up 9.8% BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 results beat on cost cuts ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdinngs Inc CRBP.O: down 6.7% BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Avantor Inc AVTR.N: down 8.2% BUZZ-Falls on quarterly sales miss

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: down 37.9% BUZZ-Plunges on $7.5 mln stock offering ** PennyMac Financial Services Inc PFSI.N: up 6.1% BUZZ- Jumps on solid quarterly results ** Columbia Sportswear Co COLM.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat 2020 profit forecast, quarterly miss ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Analysts upbeat on upcoming titles, CoD Mobile

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.27%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.45%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.15%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.16%

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

5 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular