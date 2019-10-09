BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. Steel, J&J, Apple, Levi Strauss, American Airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street rose on Wednesday on the back of gains in technology stocks, as investor sentiment was boosted by reports indicating an ease in trade tensions between the United States and China ahead of pivotal talks on Thursday. .N

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.55% at 26,307.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.68% at 2,912.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.83% at 7,888.834. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Hess Corp HES.N, up 3.6% ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O, up 3% ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Copart Inc CPRT.O, down 2.5% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, down 2.2% ** Allegion Plc ALLE.N, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_pg.N, up 31.5% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_ph.N, up 22.6% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, up 11.5% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** U.S. Steel Corp X.N, down 7.8% ** Gates Industrial Corporation Plc GTES.N, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics Inc FPRX.O, up 22.5% ** Paringa Resources Ltd PNRL.O, up 17.8% ** ProQR Therapeutics NV PRQR.O, up 18.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** James River Group Holdings Ltd JRVR.O, down 22.4% ** Loop Industries Inc LOOP.O, down 12.9% ** Ossen Innovation Co Ltd OSN.O, down 9.7% ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Jumps on expectations of Q3 revenue at high end of forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Shares hit by $8 bln verdict ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 5.7% BUZZ-Drops after $125 mln global stock deal ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 12.0% BUZZ-Jumps on stock buyback ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Street View: "High probability" of approval for Global Blood Therapeutics' blood disorder drug ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 1.0% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 0.9% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 1.4% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 1.9% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 1.2% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 1.3% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Tariff-sensitive Apple Inc, chipmakers, Chinese stocks climb on trade deal hopes ** Sleep Number Corp SNBR.O: up 9.2% BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades on favorable risk-reward ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 8.2% BUZZ-Tanks after Raymond James downgrades to underperform ** Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGFa.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Gains on Starz spin-off chatter ** Owens Corning OC.N: up 1.0% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N: up 0.9% ** Continental Building Products Inc CBPX.N: up 0.9% ** TopBuild Corp BLD.N: up 1.1% ** Installed Building Products IBP.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Building, construction stocks: Jefferies expects solid Q3 results, hikes Owens Corning, Martin Marietta PTs ** Idexx Laboratories Inc IDXX.O: up 1.1% ** Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N: up 1.1% ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Agribusiness ETF rises on report China offers to buy more U.S. farm products ** James River Group Holdings Ltd JRVR.O: down 22.4% BUZZ-Set for its worst day on move to cancel policies of Uber affiliate Rasier ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 margin revision ** American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O: up 8.7% BUZZ-Jumps after Craig-Hallum says buy ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.8% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 1.9% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 1.2% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 1.3% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 1.6% BUZZ- Tariff-sensitive Apple Inc, chipmakers, Chinese stocks climb on trade deal hopes ** Levi Strauss and Co LEVI.N: down 5.4% BUZZ- Worn out on lower Q3 profit ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 6.7% BUZZ- Tumbles on CEO exit ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 4.3% BUZZ- "Broken IPO, not a broken company"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.22%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.48%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.18%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.79%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.56%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.49%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.16%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.20%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.