BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. Retailers, T-Mobile, Aveo Pharmaceuticals

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday after a record surge in May retail sales revived hopes of a swift post-pandemic economic rebound, with sentiment also lifted by data showing reduced COVID-19 death rates in a trial of a generic steroid drug. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.95% at 26,266.01. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.84% at 3,122.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.59% at 9,880.299. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Eli Lilly and Co <LLY.N>, up 14.4% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 12.2% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 9.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Discovery Inc <DISCA.O>, down 4.7% ** Discovery Inc <DISCK.O>, down 3.6% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cpi Aerostructures Inc <CVU.N>, up 36.3% ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, up 23.6% ** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, up 18.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Ener CHK.N, down 17.8 % ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 13.2% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.K>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Roshill Resources <ROSEU.O>, up 170.4% ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, up 170.7% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, up 89.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genius Brnd Intl GNUS.O, down 14.4% ** Wisky International Holding <WKEY.O>, down 13.9% ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals <AVEO.O>, down 11.8% ** Fortinet FTNT.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT as digital trends gain ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 23.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on report Tencent plans to become biggest shareholder ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Launches social-distancing software ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 18.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after store reopenings, agreements with lenders ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises as profit beats estimates on home buying recovery ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 31.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high on cancer program deal with GSK ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-UBS says Street expectations too high on recovery ** WW International WW.O: up 19.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as digital subscriber count rises to record high ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Leerink begins coverage, says outlook clouded by spin-offs ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Pares gains on EU antitrust investigation ** Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Up on high patient enrollment for neuro disorder treatment study ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-BofA upgrades to 'buy' on new product cycles ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.4% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain on supply cuts, improving demand ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 14.4%

BUZZ-Rises as breast cancer drug meets main goal of study ** McDonald's MCD.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Up as demand improves sequentially ** Eldorado Resorts Inc ERI.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on approx $700 mln equity raise, mortgage deal with Vici ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 25.6%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 sales forecast for gaming accessories ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Rises on filing for emergency use of COVID-19 blood test ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 6.8% ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Retailers climb on record resurgence in May sales ** Molina Healthcare MOH.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to 'Outperform' on strong growth ** Twin River TRWH.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises as casino operations to restart ** Talos Energy TALO.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Gains after debt-for-equity swap ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Down on report of Softbank selling two-thirds of its stake ** Masco Corp MAS.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on improved Q2 sales outlook ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track rising Treasury yields as risk appetite improves ** DAVIDs TEA Inc DTEA.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Canada's DavidsTea falls after raising going concern doubts ** Cohu Inc COHU.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Needham expects auto recovery in 2021 to drive growth, starts coverage ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Drops ahead of planned $40 mln stock offering ** World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls as wrestler contracts COVID-19

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.14%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.33%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.43%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.22%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.15%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.73%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

