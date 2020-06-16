US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. Retailers, T-Mobile, Aveo Pharmaceuticals

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday after a record surge in May retail sales revived hopes of a swift post-pandemic economic rebound, with sentiment also lifted by data showing reduced COVID-19 death rates in a trial of a generic steroid drug. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.95% at 26,266.01. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.84% at 3,122.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.59% at 9,880.299. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Eli Lilly and Co <LLY.N>, up 14.4% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 12.2% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 9.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Discovery Inc <DISCA.O>, down 4.7% ** Discovery Inc <DISCK.O>, down 3.6% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cpi Aerostructures Inc <CVU.N>, up 36.3% ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, up 23.6% ** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, up 18.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Ener CHK.N, down 17.8 % ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 13.2% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.K>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Roshill Resources <ROSEU.O>, up 170.4% ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, up 170.7% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, up 89.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genius Brnd Intl GNUS.O, down 14.4% ** Wisky International Holding <WKEY.O>, down 13.9% ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals <AVEO.O>, down 11.8% ** Fortinet FTNT.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT as digital trends gain ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 23.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on report Tencent plans to become biggest shareholder ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Launches social-distancing software ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 18.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after store reopenings, agreements with lenders ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises as profit beats estimates on home buying recovery ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 31.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high on cancer program deal with GSK ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-UBS says Street expectations too high on recovery ** WW International WW.O: up 19.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as digital subscriber count rises to record high ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Leerink begins coverage, says outlook clouded by spin-offs ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Pares gains on EU antitrust investigation ** Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Up on high patient enrollment for neuro disorder treatment study ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-BofA upgrades to 'buy' on new product cycles ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.4% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain on supply cuts, improving demand ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 14.4%

BUZZ-Rises as breast cancer drug meets main goal of study ** McDonald's MCD.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Up as demand improves sequentially ** Eldorado Resorts Inc ERI.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on approx $700 mln equity raise, mortgage deal with Vici ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 25.6%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 sales forecast for gaming accessories ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Rises on filing for emergency use of COVID-19 blood test ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 6.8% ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Retailers climb on record resurgence in May sales ** Molina Healthcare MOH.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to 'Outperform' on strong growth ** Twin River TRWH.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises as casino operations to restart ** Talos Energy TALO.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Gains after debt-for-equity swap ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Down on report of Softbank selling two-thirds of its stake ** Masco Corp MAS.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on improved Q2 sales outlook ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track rising Treasury yields as risk appetite improves ** DAVIDs TEA Inc DTEA.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Canada's DavidsTea falls after raising going concern doubts ** Cohu Inc COHU.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Needham expects auto recovery in 2021 to drive growth, starts coverage ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Drops ahead of planned $40 mln stock offering ** World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls as wrestler contracts COVID-19

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.14%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.33%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.43%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.22%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.15%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.73%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

SPX IXIC LLY JWN KSS DISCA DISCK VIAC CVU WBAI GVA CHK XRF LEAF ROSEU CLIR UONEK GNUS WKEY AVEO FTNT IQ AMZN JILL LEN IDYA BA WW PFE AAPL AVXL CSCO CVX XOM MCD ERI HEAR BMRA TPR ANF MOH TRWH TALO TMUS MAS C DTEA COHU WWE LULU NKE UAA AEO GES WMT TGT COST DG KR

