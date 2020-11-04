BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. PE firms, defense stocks, Biogen, solar energy cos

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Technology stocks pushed Wall Street indexes sharply higher on Wednesday as an early vote count pointed to a close race for the White House, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result. .N

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.40% at 28,138.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.85% at 3,465.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.86% at 11,591.634. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O, up 40.3% ** Cigna Corp CI.N, up 13.9% ** Eli Lilly LLY.N, up 13.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Comerica Inc CMA.N, down 10.2% ** Zions Bancorporation ZION.O, down 9.2% ** Vulcan Materials VMC.N, down 7.4% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N, up 18.3% ** American Well Corp AMWL.N, up 14.1% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Corecivic Inc CXW.N, down 16.8% ** Clearwater Paper CLW.N down 14.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biogen BIIB.O, up 40.3% ** Cassava Sciences SAVA.O, up 26.9% ** Digirad DRAD.O, up 26.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Repro Med Systems KRMD.O, down 28.5% ** KBL Merger Corp. IV. KBLM.O, down 18% ** Andersons ANDE.O, down 17.3%

** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Goldman upgrades to 'Conviction List', cites "compelling" opportunity ** Biogen BIIB.O: up 40.3%

BUZZ-Soars as Alzheimer's drug approval chances improve ** LogicBio LOGC.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises as rare metabolism disorder therapy gets FDA fast track tag ** Lockheed Martin LMT.N: up 4.5% ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: up 1.5% ** Northrop Grumman NOC.N: up 5.7% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.2% ** General Dynamics GD.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-U.S. defense stocks gain as Republicans seen retaining control of the Senate ** KKR & Co Inc KKR.N: up 6.7% ** Blackstone Group Inc BX.N: up 6.8% ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 3.3% ** Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-U.S. PE firms gain on prospect of Republicans retaining Senate control ** Wendy's WEN.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Wendy's: Drops on quarterly revenue miss ** Kura Oncology KURA.O : down 1.2%

BUZZ-Slips on safety concerns in leukemia treatment trial ** Alibaba BABA.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-Remains top internet mega-cap pick ** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: up 26.7% BUZZ-Digirad gains on sale of mobile healthcare unit ** Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results ** Supernus Pharma SUPN.O: up 18.1% BUZZ-Jumps as seizure medication drives strong Q3 results ** Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC.O: down 15.9% BUZZ-Tabula Rasa HealthCare down on revenue fall ** Mercury Systems MRCY.O: down 6.9% BUZZ-Slips on lower Q1 profit as expenses rise ** Park Ohio Holdings Corp PKOH.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 beat ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: down 0.8% ** AngloGold AU.N: down 1.4% ** Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Gold miners fall as dollar gains on tight White House race ** Enphase ENPH.O: down 3.3% ** Sunpower SPWR.O: down 6.1% ** First Solar FSLR.O: down 7.1% ** Solaredge SEDG.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. solar energy stocks slide with presidential election too close to call ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 13.1% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 11.9% BUZZ-Jumps after winning bid to keep California drivers as contractors ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.3% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Oil stocks up as crude rises after Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 10.5% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.7% ** Anthem ANTM.N: up 11.2% BUZZ-Health insurers rise amid ongoing tight U.S. election race ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 4.1% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 6.1% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 7.3% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.9% BUZZ-Big Tech jumps amid tightening White House race ** Roku ROKU.O: up 5.0% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Pfizer PFE.N: up 4.7% ** Merck & Co MRK.N: up 7.0% ** Biogen BIIB.O: up 40.3% BUZZ-Big pharma rises as U.S. presidential race tightens ** Super Micro Computer SMCI.O: up 21.6% BUZZ-Up on earnings beat for Q1 ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Fox Corp rises after brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q1 ** Vertiv Holdings VRT.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Vertiv Holdings rises on Q3 revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 4.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.65%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.90%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.07%

Health

.SPXHC

up 5.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.58%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.92%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.12%

