BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. oil stocks, retailers, restaurants, BofA, J.C. Penny, IBM, Gilead, LyondellBasell

The S&P 500 recoiled on Wednesday from a four-week high, as dire forecasts for the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression were strengthened by a crash in business activity and dismal first-quarter earnings reports. .N

At 12:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.11% at 23,443.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.49% at 2,775.17 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.74% at 8,367.315. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 4.4% ** UnitedHealth Group <UNH.N>, up 4% ** Activision Blizzard Inc <ATVI.O>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 13.6% ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, down 13% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 11.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Manning & Napier Inc <MN.N>, up 21.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 35.6% ** Pfenex Inc <PFNX.N>, down 30.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, up 1,435.1% ** Comstock Holding Companies Inc <CHCI.O>, up 111.9% ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 59.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Medallion Bank <MBNKP.O>, down 21.3% ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, down 18.2% ** 9F Inc <JFU.O>, down 17.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N : down 5.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Wells Fargo's losses manageable at this stage ** UnitedHealth Group UNH.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit beat ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Goldman slips as profit halves on hit from loan loss provisions ** Aphria APHA.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gains as co swings to quarterly profit ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises as China car registrations surge in March ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-BofA slips as profit nearly halves, loan loss provisions soar ** ToughBuilt Industries TBLT.O: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Plunges on reverse stock split ** J.C. Penny JCP.N: down 25.8%

BUZZ-Falls on report of co considering bankruptcy ** JB Hunt Transport JBHT.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises after revenue beats amid coronavirus-led disruption ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 35.6%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT on reverse stock split, lowers outlook ** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 34.1%

BUZZ-Surges after co says mice will be tested with COVID-19 vaccines ** Noble Energy NBL.O: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Drops as liquidity needs prompt dividend cut ** Oragenics OGEN.A: down 46.1%

BUZZ-Plunges after drug for cancer therapy side-effect fails study ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Falls as virus-stricken cruise line drops anchor till July ** Lifeway Foods LWAY.O: up 21.3%

BUZZ-Gains on expectations for increased sales ** Citigroup C.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls as quarterly profit nearly halves ** Frontier Communications FTR.O: down 31.4%

BUZZ-Slumps after filing for bankruptcy protection ** Netflix InNFLX.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Hits record high as analysts see strong Q1 amid coronavirus outbreak ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Drops after $500 mln liquidity boost ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O: down 24.4%

BUZZ-Sinks on $6 mln direct offering ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Launches new budget iPhone ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 5.7% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 8.8% ** Whiting Petroleum CorpWLL.N: down 6.4% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 4.5% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 10.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 11.3% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 9.4% ** Helmerich & Payne HP.N: down 13.0% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 7.5% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 6.6% ** Cheaspeake Energy CHK.N: down 35.6%

BUZZ-Energy stocks lose ground as oil slides towards $28 a barrel ** International Business Corp IBM.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT on virus impact ** LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB.N: down 9.9%

BUZZ-LyondellBasell: Falls as Q1 expectations disappoint ** Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM.N: down 11.1%

BUZZ-Drops on scrapping outlook, dividend ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up after FDA approves emergency use of COVID-19 test ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Down on suspension of China remdesivir trial in COVID-19 patients ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo says 3rd COVID-19 test gives additional boost to diagnostics unit ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 2.6% ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 3.9% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 10.4% ** Guess Inc GES.N: down 6.9% ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: down 9.3% ** American Eagle AEO.N: down 10.9% ** Tapestry TPR.N: down 7.2% ** Capri Holdings CPRI.N: down 7.1% ** Ralph Lauren RL.N: down 8.8% ** Macy's M.N: down 7.3% ** Kohl's KSS.N: down 7.4% ** Nordstrom JWN.N: down 11.3% ** J.C. Penney JCP.N: down 25.8% ** Chipotle CMG.N: down 2.0% ** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 2.4% ** McDonald's MCD.N: down 3.1% ** Shake Shack SHAK.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Shares of U.S. retailers, restaurants dive on gloomy March sales data

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.65%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.65%

Energy

.SPNY

down 6.22%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.10%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.87%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 4.57%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.67%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.95%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

